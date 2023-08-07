Ahead of his US Open series appearance, Novak Djokovic shared a moment on the tennis court with his wife Jelena.

Djokovic was last seen in action in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, where he fell short against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb, who is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and was vying for his fifth consecutive title at the event, was outclassed by the 20-year-old in five sets, 6-1, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Following his defeat, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took some time off and treated himself to a vacation with his family in Croatia. Djokovic has now returned to training in Montenegro ahead of the Cincinnati Masters, where he has been the champion twice.

The Serb was recently spotted with his wife Jelena on the court at the One&Only Portonovi luxury resort in Montenegro. The couple shared an adorable moment as they went for an embrace and the World No. 2 sealed it with a kiss on the cheek.

"It's great for the new generation to see me beating him" – Carlos Alcaraz on defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

At the age of 20, Carlos Alcaraz achieved a feat that many can only dream of in their careers – winning a Wimbledon title by defeating one of the biggest challenges out there, Novak Djokovic.

Many in the tennis world have hailed the outcome as the “passing of the torch.”

After the final, Alcaraz reflected on the historic win and acknowledged the significance of the event.

"It was great. Beating Novak Djokovic at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me," he said.

The Spaniard said that the victory was great for the new generation as well, and will give them the confidence to shoot their shots.

"It's something that I will never forget, that's for sure," he continued. "As I said, it's great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It's great for me and I think for the young players, as well."

Meanwhile, despite the loss and the 1-2 losing record against Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic had expressed after the Wimbledon final that he was eager to face Carlos Alcaraz yet again, possibly at the upcoming US Open.

“It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. I hope we get to play in US Open,” the Serb said.

Alcaraz is now gearing up to kick off his North American hardcourt season at the Canadian Open, as he prepares for his US Open title defense.

The Serb has decided to skip the event, citing ‘fatigue.’ He will commence his campaign at the Cincinnati Masters, as he prepares to enter the United States for the first time in two years. He was banned due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis