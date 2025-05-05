5 players to miss Italian Open 2025 ft. Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams

The 2025 Italian Open has officially begun, with qualifying matches currently underway and the main draw set to kick off on May 6. Both the ATP and WTA draws were released on May 5, and this year’s edition promises plenty of action and compelling storylines.

One of the biggest talking points is the return of three-time Grand Slam champion, World No. 1, and home favorite Jannik Sinner. His three-month doping ban ended just two days ago, and the prestigious Masters 1000 tournament in Rome marks his first event back on tour.

While the event boasts a stacked field full of star power, it also sees the absence of several prominent and legendary names this year. Two of the most notable omissions are Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams.

On that note, here’s a look at five tennis players who will not be participating in the 2025 Italian Open:

5 tennis players missing from Italian Open 2025

#5 Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open | Image Source: Getty

Gael Monfils was one of the first to withdraw from the Italian Open, and unlike his wife, Elina Svitolina, he hasn’t been having the best time professionally. The 2025 season hasn’t gone particularly well for him so far, with the only highlight being his title win at the ASB Classic back in January.

Monfils announced his withdrawal just days after giving a walkover to Andrey Rublev at the recently concluded Madrid Open, which sent the defending champion directly into the third round. The walkover came as the Frenchman was affected by a virus and was physically unwell, likely the same reason he’s skipping Rome as he focuses on his recovery.

#4 Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2024 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki hasn’t been very active on the WTA Tour since coming out of retirement in 2023, and this year has been no different. Her last appearance came at the 2024 US Open, where she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

Since then, Wozniacki has stayed off the court, with rumors of her retiring again making the headlines. However, that’s not the case. The reason for her prolonged absence from the tour is that she and her ex-NBA star husband, David Lee, are expecting their third child.

The Dane, who already has a daughter named Olivia and a son named James, announced her pregnancy in April on Instagram with the following caption:

“Officially switching to zone defense. Our family couldn't be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon.”

#3 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2025 Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios is another player who will be a no-show at the Italian Open this year. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as he has been battling multiple injury issues over the past few years, preventing him from maintaining a consistent run on the tour.

Kyrgios, whose last tournament appearance came at the Miami Open in March this year, will be missing the Rome Masters for the sixth consecutive year. He announced on Instagram a month ago that he is aiming to make his comeback at the French Open, which begins on May 25.

“Just getting into training and getting ready to head to Paris in about three weeks. I just want to say I appreciate all the birthday messages ... it’s almost been impossible to get back to every single one of you, but I really appreciate the love, the support from all my fans, family and friends. I really felt the love, the big three-zero. Time’s moving. I definitely felt special," he said on his 30th birthday.

The Aussie has also mentioned on multiple occasions in the past that he doesn’t see himself playing professional tennis beyond the age of 30.

#2 Venus Williams

Venus Williams pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open | Image Source: Getty

Like Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams has also been away from the tour for quite a long time. While reports initially claimed that she had accepted a wildcard to play at Indian Wells this year, Williams later refuted the news herself. However, she was seen practicing during the Miami Open, even though she didn’t end up competing.

Now nearing 45, this year might have been her final opportunity to appear at the Italian Open, given her age. A player of her stature would almost certainly have received a wildcard had she requested one, but she chose not to.

Instead, the American has decided to explore a new path—joining a star-studded TNT Sports broadcasting team at Roland Garros this year, alongside legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Sloane Stephens, and others.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic | Image Source: Getty

With that, we come to the biggest name on our list of players missing the 2025 Italian Open: Novak Djokovic. The Serbian legend, who is soon turning 38, has sparked multiple speculations with his recent remarks, hinting that this could very well be his final year as a professional tennis player.

His absence from the tournament was officially confirmed by the organizers themselves through a post on Twitter, which reads:

"Novak Djokovic has announced he won't take part to #IBI25. See you next year, Nole.”

While Djokovic hasn't issued any specific statement regarding his decision to withdraw, it's likely that the French Open played a role in it. With a record 25th Grand Slam title in sight at Roland Garros, the Serb may have opted to take this time off to train and prepare more effectively for the claycourt Major.

