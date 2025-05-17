Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Tennis' biggest moment yet in 2025

When tennis fans saw Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the opposite halves of the 2025 Italian Open draw, they only had one wish in their hearts, and that was to witness yet another epic Sincaraz, what their rivalry is popularly called now, clash. The tennis gods granted their wish when the duo won their respective semifinals to set up the first-ever Sincaraz final at a Masters 1000 final.

Ad

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz kicked off their 2025 season at the Australian Open, where both were on separate sides of the draw as well. However, Novak Djokovic spoiled the party for the Spaniard, ousting him with a masterclass four-set win in the quarterfinals. Sinner went on to successfully defend in Melbourne, following which he received a three-month suspension after reaching a settlement with WADA over his doping saga.

Interestingly, the ATP began witnessing a bit of inconsistency on the tour in the Italian's absence as big-name players such as Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, who haven't won a title this year, struggled to make it to the latter stages of the tournament. Even Alcaraz struggled to consistently deliver the high-quality, albeit by his extremely high standards, much to the dismay of fans.

Ad

Trending

During this period, the ATP Tour witnessed two new Masters 1000 champions in Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik, who won the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters, respectively. However, the European clay swing saw a shift in trend with Alcaraz winning the Monte-Carlo Masters against Lorenzo Musetti. He then reached the Barcelona Open final, where he lost to Holger Rune.

Interestingly, Zverev also picked up a much-needed title triumph at the BMW Open in Munich, and then Casper Ruud finally won his elusive Masters 1000 title in Madrid by defeating. With the big names finally performing at their best, Jannik Sinner returned to action at the 2025 Italian Open, building excitement among fans, who pondered if the Italian would continue his dominance after his break.

Ad

Sinner demolished any doubts by defeating Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4, Jesper de Jong 6-4, 6-2, and the 17th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(2), 6-3. The quarterfinals presented a tough test for the Italian as he was up against the clay specialist and sixth seed Casper Ruud. However, Sinner passed the test with flying colors, decimating the Norwegian 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz continued his scintillating form in Rome, after missing Madrid due to a leg injury, defeating Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3, Laslo Djere 7-6(2), 6-2, and the 23rd seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. In the quarterfinals, he faced the newest member of the Top 5, Jack Draper, but comfortably dealt with the Brit to clinch a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Ad

Tennis fans waited with bated breath as their dream matchup was almost a reality, and both men didn't disappoint. Carlos Alcaraz defeated eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6(4), and Jannik Sinner defeated 11th seed Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 to set up their 11th meeting, third in a final, first in a Masters 1000 final. This will be the first final of 2025, which will feature two Grand Slam winners as opponents.

The fans are discussing the various possible manners in which this epic encounter unfold, and their excitement seems in tennis seems to have been reinvigorated thanks to another chapter of this epic rivalry. Both Alcaraz and Sinner have also shared their excitement about the upcoming thriller.

Ad

What Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have to say about their exciting Italian Open 2025 final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

During his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz addressed the idea of getting to play his biggest rival in the final of the Italian Open. He also highlighted that the challenge will be greater in Rome, as the crowd will be backing their hometown hero.

Ad

"He's playing great. I've been watching his matches. His level is really high right now. Every time that I play against him is always a battle, is always really, really tough. I kind of enjoy that moments, as well. But I play him in the final would be even more challenging playing against him at home with the people behind him supporting him. It's going to be a really difficult challenge," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Ad

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner said it's always a pleasure playing his rival, and also felt it was a good opportunity to play him before the French Open and Wimbledon, and test himself.

"Yeah, different feeling. We know each other quite well now. It's always special to share the court with him. I feel like we both know how to play against each other a little bit, so we have to be prepared tactically. Of course, small things are going to be changed. This, yes. But it's just a great test for me to see where I am. It's great for me to play against Carlos before the two Grand Slams. That for me is good because I see where I have to improve, what I have to do better," Jannik Sinner said.

Ad

The epic rivalry has been topsy-turvy so far. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had their first meeting at the Paris Masters in 2021, which was won by the Spaniard. Following this, Sinner bounced back with two wins in 2022 at Wimbledon and Umag, with the latter being their first final. The Spaniard took the lead in their rivalry again with wins at their famous 2022 US Open clash and the 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

The Italian turned fortunes in his favor by winning their semifinal clashes at the 2023 Miami Open and the Beijing Open. However, Carlos Alcaraz won three straight clashes in 2024, the Indian Wells semifinals, the French Open semifinals, and the Beijing Open final, and took a massive 6-4 lead in their rivalry. Interestingly, later in the year, Sinner won their final at the Six King Slam exhibition event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More