"Get vaccinated and come play the Australian Open, or if not maybe see you in 2023" - Darren Cahill on Novak Djokovic

Darren Cahill recently expressed his views on Novak Djokovic facing deportation from Australia.

Djokovic's visa was canceled for a second time by the Australian government earlier on Friday. Alex Hawke, the Immigration Minister, decided to exercise his "personal power" to order the Serb's deportation as it was in the "public interest" to do so.

Against this background, one of Cahill's Twitter followers asked him whether he would be happy to see Djokovic deported. The Aussie replied in the negative, but opined that there was very little scope for the Serb to play at this year's Happy Slam if he didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also called out the farcical operations of Tennis Australia, the Victorian government and the federal government in a tweet.

"Fault lies everywhere here. It's been a mess. Novak, TA, Vic Gov, Federal Gov. It should've been a hard rule entering this country considering what the folks have been thru. Get vaccinated and come play the AO, or if not maybe see you in 23'. No wiggle room," Darren Cahill tweeted.

A look at Novak Djokovic's deportation saga

Novak Djokovic initially flew into Melbourne with a medical exemption granted by Tennis Australia. The Australian Border Force, however, detained the World No. 1 as he didn't have "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated."

Djokovic's visa was subsequently revoked by the Australian government, prompting his lawyers to appeal the decision, which came out in his favor earlier on Monday. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, however, decided to cancel the Serb's visa once again on Friday, on the grounds that his presence in the country would "excite anti-vax sentiment."

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney He says the minister only considers the potential for "exciting anti-vax sentiment" if Djokovic is allowed to remain in Australia. But he says the minister gives no consideration to the effect forcing Djokovic out of the country would have. He says that's "patently irrational". He says the minister only considers the potential for "exciting anti-vax sentiment" if Djokovic is allowed to remain in Australia. But he says the minister gives no consideration to the effect forcing Djokovic out of the country would have. He says that's "patently irrational".

The Serb's lawyers are expected to not only file an injunction against the decision, but also issue a court order for Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to stay in Australia. The World No. 1, meanwhile, will be detained on Saturday and can only leave after his court hearing is over the following day.

The never-ending controversy surrounding the Serb doesn't bode well for his 2021 title defense in Melbourne later this month. In fact, tennis is probably the last thing on Djokovic's mind at the moment. The nine-time Australian Open champion faces the potential prospect of being handed a three-year ban from entering the country.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala