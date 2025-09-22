"I hated the way it changed how people treated you" - When John McEnroe's son Kevin opened up about how his father's fame affected his life

John McEnroe is undeniably one of the most famous tennis players in history, but that fame came at a cost. His son, Kevin, once revealed that growing up he struggled with the pressures and expectations that came with carrying the ‘McEnroe’ name.
McEnroe married Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal in 1986, but the couple separated eight years later in 1994. Their divorce drew public attention, with both accusing the other of drug use during the proceedings. Together, they have three children: Kevin (39), Sean (37), and Emily (34).
In a 2015 interview with People, John McEnroe’s eldest son, Kevin, a well-known author, opened up about the challenges of growing up as the child of two famous parents. He said he “hated” the way people treated him differently and added:
"I hated the way it changed how people treated you. I spent a lot of time hiding from it. When I was playing tennis in high school, I used to say I was Kevin King."
Kevin also reflected on a difficult period when he was arrested and charged with possession of multiple drugs in 2014:
"Once I got arrested, I was just McEnroe's son, McEnroe's dopey son essentially. It didn't even say Kevin [in the New York Post story]. My name is 'McEnroe's son.'"
"It was such a bad reflection on my family. I was very ashamed because I never wanted to do anything to him or my mom. I was too stupid to realize how big of a deal it really was," he added.
The charges against Kevin were eventually dropped when it was discovered that he was not carrying drugs, but baking soda. However, he was still required to complete a drug rehabilitation program.
John McEnroe's daughter Emily on dealing with her parents' fame: "It was great, but also hard"
John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal’s daughter, Emily, who is also an actress, joined the conversation in the People interview. She said that while growing up in the spotlight was “great” in some ways, it was also very challenging.
At times, they even wondered if, had they pursued tennis, they might have been better off using their mother’s surname instead of their father’s. Emily said:
"In a lot of ways it was great. But it was also hard. There was an expectation that I would be really good at playing sports. We would talk about, 'Should we just go by O'Neal for tennis?'"
She added that her parents’ success served as a source of motivation for her and her brothers, inspiring them to work hard and achieve in their own careers:
"When I was growing up, I used to think, 'I have to get my Oscar before my mom,' and then I passed that age quickly. I was like, 'Well, that's absolutely not going to happen.' My parents have been the best at their careers. My dad was number one at tennis and my mom won an Oscar so that put enormous pressure on us. I think it also gives my siblings and me a huge drive to blaze our own trail."
After his divorce from Tatum O’Neal, John McEnroe married renowned singer and songwriter Patty Smyth in 1997. The couple has two daughters together, Ava and Anna.
Although McEnroe and O’Neal are no longer together, O’Neal remains on good terms with her children and often spends quality time with Emily and her brothers, Kevin and Sean.