Serena Williams once explained why she enjoyed being pregnant with her daughter Olympia despite the challenges that came with it. The American also shared how her treatment in the press played a role in her happiness during her pregnancy.

Williams found out that she was expecting her first child just two days before the 2017 Australian Open and promptly asked her fiancé Alexis Ohanian to fly out to Melbourne so she could tell him the happy news in person. Despite experiencing extra fatigue due to her pregnancy, the American went on to win her 22nd Grand Slam title in Australia. She later ended her season in April to go on maternity leave.

In a piece for Elle in 2022, Serena Williams disclosed that her first trimester was fraught with headaches, but she still enjoyed being pregnant. The American pointed out that she typically received only negative attention from the media, which was why she found it refreshing to be viewed in a positive light during her pregnancy.

"My first trimester brought headaches and a weird metallic taste in my mouth, but all in all, I had a wonderful pregnancy. I guess I’m one of those women who likes being pregnant; I enjoyed the positive attention. I’m used to getting negative attention from the press and critics, but this was different," she said.

Williams also opened up about her "wonderful" relaxed lifestyle as she relished her break from tennis. She shared that her focus had shifted entirely to ensuring that she was healthy for her daughter.

"I settled into a whole new way of being. I was relaxed not playing: my life was just sitting at home, and it was wonderful. I still had plenty of work to do, but my focus narrowed to keeping myself healthy for the baby," she added.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian eventually welcomed their daughter Olympia in September 2017. However, the birth ended up being a difficult process for the 22-time Grand Slam champion, as she had to be rushed for an emergency C-section and even suffered life-threatening complications.

Serena Williams: "I was nervous about meeting my baby, throughout my pregnancy, I’d never felt a connection with her"

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

In the same article, Serena Williams admitted that she had felt nervous about meeting her daughter after giving birth because she hadn't felt a connection to Olympia in the womb.

"I was nervous about meeting my baby. Throughout my pregnancy, I’d never felt a connection with her. While I loved being pregnant, I didn’t have that amazing Oh my God, this is my baby moment, ever. It’s something people don’t usually talk about, because we’re supposed to be in love from the first second," Serena Williams said.

However, Williams divulged that was enamored with Olympia as soon as she met her and that she couldn't bring herself to stop staring at her baby girl.

"When I finally saw her—and I just knew it was going to be a girl, that was one thing I knew about her before we even had it confirmed—I loved her right away. It wasn’t exactly instantaneous, but it was there, and from that seed, it grew. I couldn’t stop staring at her, my Olympia," she added.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian became parents for the second time in August 2023, when the former World No. 1 gave birth to their daughter Adira River.

