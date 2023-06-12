Novak Djokovic celebrated his 2023 French Open title triumph with his wife Jelena and children. The family engaged in a fun photoshoot at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Djokovic defeated fourth seed Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday, June 11. With the win, the Serbian claimed a record 23 Grand Slam title, surpassing Rafael Nadal's 22 on the men's tour.

After lifting the title, the new World No. 1 and his family remained inside the court for some time to cherish the occasion. The family clicked some pictures with the winner's trophy, which created quite a buzz in the tennis world.

Djokovic, his partner Jelena, and their children

In another picture, Djokovic's son Stefan and daughter Tara can be seen jumping and photobombing as their parents pose for the cameras with the trophy.

Tara (L), Stefan (R) and their parents with the winner's trophy

The family was also captured taking a selfie.

The Serb's family poses for a selfie

Later in the day, Roland Garros took to Twitter to share a picture of the Serb posing with his family and team, including coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Jelena and her husband tied the knot in 2014 after dating each other since high school. The couple welcomed daughter Tara in September 2017, three years after the birth of son Stefan.

Jelena, a Belgrade-born businesswoman, has been extremely supportive of her husband. She is often spotted in the player's box cheering for the Serb during his matches.

"I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court" - Novak Djokovic on winning French Open 2023

2023 French Open presentation ceremony

Novak Djokovic expressed delight after winning the 2023 French Open, stating that he is "beyond fortunate" to have won the Grand Slam title 23 times.

"I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams. It's an incredible feeling. It's not a coincidence that I've won 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris because this tournament is very much the hardest tournament to win for me all my career," he said during the presentation ceremony.

"Lots of reasons, on court and off court. And I have to say that I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court," he added.

With the win, the 36-year-old regained the World No. 1 position in the ATP rankings, surpassing Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. He has also joined Serena Williams in winning the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

