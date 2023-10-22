Martina Navratilova did not take kindly to the controversial remark made by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party co-founder and president of the Senate, Ignazio Benito Maria La Russa, amid the Israel-Palestine war conflict.

Earlier this month, Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched an attack on nearby Israeli towns from the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing nearly 1,400 Israelis. In response, Israel declared war against Hamas and initiated a series of airstrikes in the Gaza strip, which killed 2,750 Palestinians. Subsequently, Israel cut off the supply of essential resources such as food, water, electricity, and fuel to Gaza.

Amid the escalating war conflict, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv. Rula Jebreal, a Palestinian foreign policy analyst and dual citizen of Italy and Israel, shared her thoughts on the meeting on social media.

Jebreal disclosed that, following Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto's call for Egypt to admit Palestinian refugees, Giorgia Meloni suspended the Schengen Treaty and reinstated border controls at Italy's Slovenian border to stop the migration of refugees.

Furthermore, Jebreal revealed that Ignazio Benito Maria La Russa, the co-founder of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, boasted about being the heirs of infamous Italian dictator and founder of fascism, Benito Mussolini.

"After Italy’s defense minster called on Egypt to admit Palestinian refugees…PM Meloni suspended the Schengen Treaty on free movement in EU, reintroducing border controls, so as to stop migration due to [Israel flag] war. The founder of Meloni’s party bragged: "We are all Mussolini’s heirs"," she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova, who has been outspoken about her views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, responded to Jebreal's post and denounced the "fascists" running the Italian government.

"The fascists are now running Italy, openly. Shame on them all," Navratilova posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova stunned as Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza

Martina Navratilova

Earlier this month, following Israel's declaration of war on Hamas, the Israeli military urged 1.1 million civilians to evacuate northern Gaza. Hamas, however, instructed residents to remain in their homes and blocked all the roads leading south.

The United Nations raised concerns about the Israeli military's plans, labeling the evacuation plans as "impossible."

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," the UN said in a statement.

Martina Navratilova, too, was taken aback by the evacuation order and questioned where the citizens of northern Gaza were expected to go.

"Where are these people supposed to go? Swimming???" she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova recently also condemned Israeli President Isaac Herzog's statement claiming that the civilians residing in the Gaza Strip were aware of the Hamas' attack on Israel.