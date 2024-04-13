"A day I'll remember for a long time" - Casper Ruud 'in shock' after beating Novak Djokovic for the first time at Monte-Carlo 2024

Casper Ruud registered the biggest win of his career as he ousted Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Casper Ruud, the No. 8 seed, faced top seed and two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Novak Djokovic on April 13. Coming into the contest, Ruud had never taken a set off the Serb in their five previous matches. The Norwegian broke that unfortunate streak in the first set in the Monte-Carlo semifinal. Ruud broke Djokovic's serve twice to take the opening set.

The match was far from over as the World No. 1 bamboozled Ruud in the second set, breaking him twice without facing a single breakpoint on his serve. Ruud regrouped well in the third set and broke Djokovic at the crucial 5-4 juncture to win the contest, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Casper Ruud was delighted to register a victory against the 24-time Grand Slam champion and was also in a bit of "shock." In his post-match on-court interview, the former World No. 2 was asked how he managed to win against Djokovic after losing to him in straight sets five times.

Ruud admitted that he did not have all the answers at the moment, but this was indeed a day he would remember for a long time. The Norwegian said that there were plenty of nerves in the deciding set when Djokovic made a comeback. But he maintained his composure to emerge victorious.

“Good question. I don’t have all the answers right now. Just super happy. This is a day I’ll remember for a really long time.. Beating a world #1 is something I’ve never done.. beating Novak.. Something I’ve never done. Very very happy. A little bit in a state of shock right now. I was up in the 3rd and then he came back. Kind of typical how good these guys are under pressure. You’re thinking ‘oh please don’t let this slip away’,” Ruud said.

With his win over Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud becomes the first Norwegian man to beat the World No. 1

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Casper Ruud ticked off many major career milestones with his win in the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinal. He became the first man from Norway to beat a World No. 1 in a tour-level match. Ruud has also now reached his first final at the Masters-1000 level.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title contest at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on April 14. Tsitsipas, who won the title in Monte-Carlo in 2021 and 2022, defeated reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the other semifinal contest.

As for Casper Ruud, he has so far bested Alejandro Tabilo, No. 10 Hubert Hurakcz, Ugo Humbert, and Novak Djokovic to reach the final. The Norwegian, hoping to break a year-long trophy drought, has a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Stefanos Tsitsipas, last beating him in the semifinal of the 2024 Los Cabos Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Casper Ruud beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte-Carlo Masters final? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion