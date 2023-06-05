Marion Bartoli shared her admiration for Novak Djokovic after the Serb achieved a significant milestone following his win over Juan Pablo Varillas at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic put on a dominant performance against Varillas in the fourth round, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The Serb was at his clinical best as he struck 35 winners and converted six of his 12 break point opportunities to come through in one hour and 57 minutes.

With his win, the World No. 3 booked his spot in the French Open quarterfinals for a record 17th time, surpassing 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal's 16 last-eight appearances in Paris.

The Serb was interviewed by 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli following his victory. The 38-year-old Frenchwoman later took to social media to express her delight in getting to interview the "legend" after his record-breaking win. She hailed him as a "true inspiration" and shared that she felt fortunate to have the opportunity to ask him some questions.

"Always an absolute pleasure to interview a legend of our sport @djokernole. Today he has set up a new record @rolandgarros: 17 1/4 finals played, the most in Roland Garros's HISTORY. A true inspiration!! today I feel blessed to get the chance to ask you some questions," Bartoli tweeted.

MARION BARTOLI @bartoli_marion

Today he has set up a new record

17 1/4 finals played, the most in Roland Garros's HISTORY

A true inspiration!! today I feel blessed to get the chance to ask you some questions #nole Always an absolute pleasure to interview a legend of our sport @djokernoleToday he has set up a new record @rolandgarros 17 1/4 finals played, the most in Roland Garros's HISTORYA true inspiration!! today I feel blessed to get the chance to ask you some questions Always an absolute pleasure to interview a legend of our sport @djokernoleToday he has set up a new record @rolandgarros :17 1/4 finals played, the most in Roland Garros's HISTORY A true inspiration!! today I feel blessed to get the chance to ask you some questions 🙏 #nole https://t.co/u8DMHK9NkJ

Novak Djokovic set to take on Karen Khachanov in French Open 2023 QF

Novak Djokovic is through to the 2023 French Open QF

Novak Djokovic will be up against Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open. Khachanov came back from a set down against Lorenzo Sonego, winning 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1 to book his spot against the Serb in his second quarterfinal at the clay court Major.

Ahead of the clash, Khachanov acknowledged the challenges of facing the 22-time Grand Slam champion, saying that one needs to play "really good chess" to defeat him.

"Against him, you need to play really good chess, I mean, I guess to beat him. But definitely I will prepare tomorrow. You know, it's one day between, like always, to analyze with your team what you can do better, let's say. We will watch some points, some matches from him, and then make a plan basically," Khachanov said in his post-match press conference.

The Russian also expressed his "ultimate respect" for the Serb.

"Of course, you know, he's one of the toughest tasks, toughest opponents, and, you know, you cannot count him out. So at the same time, I have ultimate respect, but I'm focused, you know, I'm pumped to do well, and let's see if I can make it or not this time."

Djokovic dominates his head-to-head record against Khachanov, having won eight of their nine previous meetings on the tour. The Serb won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes