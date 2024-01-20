Ben Shelton's unexpected defeat to Adrian Mannarino in a marathon third-round clash at the 2024 Australian Open has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Shelton, who reached the quarterfinals of last year's Australian Open, took on Mannarino for a place in the fourth round of the Major. The duo engaged in a thrilling battle, with the Frenchman ultimately claiming a hard-fought 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory after four hours and 46 minutes.

Following Ben Shelton's defeat to the 35-year-old Frenchman, fans couldn't help but draw parallels to the 21-year-old's loss to Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open.

"Mannarino adopting Djokovic's "f**k them kids" tactics is just a pleasure to watch - what a match," a fan commented.

"Outclassed by a man in his 30s at a slam? I've seen this before," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that the American's defeat highlighted the pitfalls of prematurely labeling players as "generational."

"This happens when you use the word "generational" inflationary. Big, big reality check for Shelton. Hope it finally does change something about his horrendous shot selection. Hitting the forehand harder & harder against a hitter like Mannarino just is not really smart," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic: "As far as Ben Shelton's level of confidence, I don't mind that actually at all"

Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic recently courted attention by explaining that his decision to imitate Ben Shelton's celebration at the 2023 US Open was influenced by the American's alleged disrespectful behavior both prior to the match and on the court.

However, after his 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round of the Australian Open, Djokovic clarified that he had no issues with Shelton's confidence and self-belief on court.

"As far as Shelton's level of confidence and coming out, I don't mind that actually at all. I think it's great. You got to believe. I'm all for that. I support 100% a young player coming out on the court, like Prizmic did the other night against me, and Shelton is doing coming out believing in his capabilities that he can challenge the best players in the world. I don't dislike that at all," he said in his post-match press conference.

Instead, the World No. 1 emphasized that his frustrations arose only when players stepped over the line and veered into disrespectful behavior towards their opponents.

"But there is obviously some kind of line, non-visible line, of acceptable behavior I guess towards the other player. If a player steps over that line, then obviously it starts being annoying. That's when you react or you don't react, whatever. It just depends," he added.

Djokovic will square off against Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam, following the Frenchman's win over Ben Shelton.

