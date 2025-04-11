Ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and Arthur Fils' match at Monte-Carlo Masters, Serena Williams' ex-coach gives verdict

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters and Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci has given his verdict on that contest. Alcaraz is seeded second at the Monte Carlo Masters and will be looking to continue his winning run in his first claycourt tournament of the season.

The Spaniard has been in imperious form so far at the tournament. He took on Francisco Cerundolo in his opening fixture and he uncharacteristically dropped the first set before making a stunning comeback to drop just one game in the next two sets and claim a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win.

The four-time Grand Slam champion next faced Germany’s Daniel Altmaier in the round of 16 and was at his attacking best to cruise to a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Carlos Alcaraz will be the overwhelming favorite going into the contest, especially considering he is also the reigning French Open champion. Macci, who has worked with several top players including Serena Williams, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova, said he was looking forward to this contest and expected plenty of long rallies:

“Fils versus Alcaraz. Anybody at this level on any given Day especially if they love Clay can make you Pay keep you at Bey 28 rallies they Stay every point they do not go away. Popcorn match. Extra butter. @carlosalcaraz”

Fils, seeded 12th, will look to ride the momentum he has picked up from his previous clash, where he stunned seventh seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets. This will be the first time Alcaraz and Fils are facing each other.

Carlos Alcaraz holds the edge ahead of match against Arthur Fils at Monte Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Monte Carlo Masters. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has the edge going into his Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinal clash against Arthur Fils, given his formidable record on the surface. Alcaraz has tasted plenty of success on clay and boasts an impressive 82% win rate on the surface. He has reached the finals of 12 claycourt tournaments and won eight of them, the biggest being the French Open crown in 2024.

Alcaraz will be keen to lift the Monte Carlo Masters trophy, especially since he is coming into the claycourt season as the reigning Roland Garros champion.

Fils, on the other hand, has a 56% win rate on clay and has won two titles on the surface. He had beaten Alexander Zverev to win the Hamburg Open last year and recently outfoxed higher-ranked Andrey Rublev at the Monte Carlo Masters, so he will fancy his chances.

