Alexander Zverev has cleared the air over his feud with Daniil Medvedev ahead of their 2023 Italian Open fourth-round clash on Tuesday, May 16.

This will be the arch-rivals’ third encounter in three months, with the Russian winning both previous battles in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo. Both their clashes this year have been far from smooth sailing, and the duo have treated fans to high-grade drama.

Their issues, however, boiled over in Monte-Carlo, as Daniil Medvedev saved two match points enroute to his victory. He also engaged in on-court antics during the clash, which were heavily criticized by Alexander Zverev, thus igniting a fiery feud. Medvedev too lashed out at the German in an effort to defend himself.

Ahead of their upcoming Italian Open clash, however, Alexander Zverev has revealed that the duo, who have known each other since junior days, have spoken privately and put aside their differences.

“We spoke to each other in private in Madrid. He gave his opinion on it; I gave my opinion on it. At the end of the day, we’ve known each other since we were 10, 11 years old. I think it would have been relatively bad of us if we had simply left it like that,” Zverev said, as per Sky Sports.

The former World No. 2 admitted that the rivals reacted in heat of the moment and failed to handle the issue in a mature manner.

“It wasn’t so good of me to say that directly in the interview. But it was right after the match. Maybe it would have been better if I had come to him. The reaction he gave wasn’t good either. And that’s perfectly fine too,” Alexander Zverev said.

The German stated that he is looking forward to a fair, blossoming rivalry with his biggest rival Medvedev, as they prepare for their 15th clash on tour.

“We can move on, look ahead. We will hopefully play each other 14, 15 more times in our career. I think the rivalry should still be fair and should still grow with each other,” he said.

"Doesn't mean there's not going to be something" – Daniil Medvedev isn't counting out another feud with Alexander Zverev during Italian Open clash

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev at 2023 Indian Wells

Similar to Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev admitted that the pair had cooled things off between them after a conversation at the 2023 Madrid Open.

“We talked about it afterwards, so I think everything is fine. Yeah, seems like everything is fine for both of us,” Medvedev said in conversation with Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj.

The Russian, however, did not deny the possibility of their feud reigniting after their Italian Open clash.

“I think we're fine but it doesn't mean that if we're playing tomorrow, there's not going to be something. You never know. We're both competitors,” he added.

Alexander Zverev is through to the the fourth round of the Italian Open after earning a victory over J. J. Wolf 6-4, 7-5 on May 15. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile scored a victory over Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, on May 15.

The Russian currently holds an 8-6 lead over the German after their two encounters earlier this year. Zverev, who is the defending semifinalist at the on-going Masters 1000 event, will look to close the gap in their upcoming fourth-round match.

Poll : 0 votes