Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shine in all-white as they pose for pictures during players' party at Los Cabos Open 2024

Alexander Zverev put his best fashion foot forward alongside girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the players’ party ahead of the 2024 Los Cabos Open.

Zverev is currently in Los Cabos, Mexico for the ongoing ATP 250 event alongside other top players such as Casper Ruud and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. The German is accompanied by his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Sophia Thomalla.

Ahead of his campaign, Zverev and his significant other attended the White Party organized by the tournament. In accordance with the theme, the couple was decked out in all white. Thomalla wore a halter-neck white dress for the occasion. She paired the look with silver heels and a studded handbag. Zverev, meanwhile, kept it casual with a white t-shirt paired with white pants and sneakers.

The two were all smiles as they posed for pictures together.

Sophia Thomalla, a German model, actress, and TV presenter, has been an integral part of Alexander Zverev’s tennis journey ever since they started dating in 2021. She often cheers on the tennis player from the stands during his matches.

In a 2023 German documentary, Zverev also credited the model for giving him a chance to realize there’s more to life than tennis. Thomalla, meanwhile, opened up on their hectic life together and appreciated the former World No. 2 for being a good listener.

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at Los Cabos Open 2024

Alexander Zverev returned to competition in January 2023 after spending six months on the sidelines due to the freak ankle injury he suffered in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist has made an impressive recovery in the rankings since. He successfully defended his French Open semifinal run last year and also added two titles to his cabinet at the 2023 Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open.

Zverev started his 2024 campaign on a winning note, lifting the United Cup trophy for Germany. He then featured in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Thanks to his positive results, Zverev is currently ranked World No. 6. He is thus the top seed at the Los Cabos Open, where he will bid for his first singles title of the season, and his 22nd career title overall.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, and Casper Ruud, meanwhile, are the second, third, and fourth seeds, respectively. The top four players have earned a direct entry to the Round of 16, after receiving a bye in the opening round.

Alexander Zverev will commence his campaign against the winner of the Flavio Cobolli and Yoshihito Nishioka clash on Thursday, February 22.