Alexander Zverev has candidly assessed his level after suffering a devastating loss at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The German's poor run of form, culminating in his latest defeat, has resulted in an unenviable 6-6 win/loss record since losing the Australian Open final.

Following a first-round bye, Zverev squared off against Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. In a closely contested two-hour and 27-minute battle, Berrettini claimed a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory, which ensured that Jannik Sinner would retain the World No. 1 ranking when he returns to the tour at the Italian Open, after his three-month doping suspension.

Speaking to the press after his defeat, Alexander Zverev admitted that he began playing "ten times worse" once Matteo Berrettini broke his serve in the second set. The World No. 2 also lamented repeating the same patterns from his losses over the past few months and acknowledged that his current level of play was "unacceptable."

"What was decisive is that I played the first set very well, but once I lost my serve in the second set, I started playing ten times worse. My ball is very slow, I can't move anything. I stopped hitting the ball, and this has been the same story for the past few months. Nothing changes, always the same. Again, it was me who lost the match. I think my current level is unacceptable," Alexander Zverev said.

Zverev had a disappointing clay swing after his Australian Open runner-up finish, as he suffered shock upsets at the Argentina Open, Rio Open, and the Mexican Open. The 27-year-old then lost in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters and recorded a fourth-round exit at the Miami Open, with his early Monte-Carlo Masters exit adding to his woes.

Alexander Zverev on his poor run of form: "I have no idea what's happening to me right now"

During the same press conference, Alexander Zverev expressed frustration with being unable to understand what was going wrong with his game and admitted that the answer had evaded him for months.

"I have no idea what's happening to me right now. I have been trying to understand it for several months, but I don't even know what to say anymore. I don't know. All I know is that I'm losing matches, nothing more," Alexander Zverev said.

The World No. 2 also pointed out that he repeatedly failed to triumph in three-set battles and emphasized that it was the most pressing concern.

"If I were to win two or three matches this way, fighting so hard, there wouldn't be as many questions, but I lost in three sets in Buenos Aires, in three sets in Rio, in three sets in Indian Wells, in three sets in Miami, and in three sets here. I haven't won a single one, and that's what matters," he added.

Alexander Zverev will hope to make a resurgent return to the court in front of his home crowd at the BMW Open in Munich. The ATP 500 event is scheduled to begin on April 14.

