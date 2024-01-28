Fans recently reacted to Iga Swiatek extending a congratulatory message to Aryna Sabalenka on her title win at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka defeated China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena to claim her second Melbourne Slam title. With this win, she became the first woman since 2013 to successfully defend her title at the Australian Open. The last player to achieve this milestone was Victoria Azarenka, who secured consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013.

Following Sabalenka's win, Iga Swiatek took to social media to congratulate the World No. 2 on her second Grand Slam title win.

"Congrats @SabalenkaA on 2nd title in Australia, impressive!" Swiatek posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tennis fans were delighted to see Swiatek congratulating Aryna Sabalenka. They took to social media to commend the World No. 1 for her gesture.

One fan described the act as "classy" and emphasized that the other players learn such sportsmanship.

"Always classy. The rest of the field better take a note on sportsmanship at its best," a fan posted.

Another fan commended Iga Swiatek for her gesture and her acknowledging the achievements of others.

"As classy and showing greatness in acknowledging others’ accomplishments 👑 never change, Iga! ❤️ congrats Aryna!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Aryna Sabalenka after winning Australian Open 2024: "Probably my story will inspire someone else and will help someone else"

Aryna Sabalenka with the 2024 Australian Open trophy

Aryna Sabalenka, following her win against Zheng Qinwen at the 2024 Australian Open final, jokingly remarked that she entertained the idea of retiring early, having already secured two Grand Slam titles.

The 25-year-old then backtracked on her statement, stating that she wouldn't be doing that as she still had much more to achieve.

"I just said it, like, I'm going to retire after today," Aryna Sabalenka said at the post match press conference. "But, no, too early, I think. Can still do something else. But, yeah, it takes me a little while to become who I am right now."

Sabalenka also expressed her desire to connect more with her fans. She stated that she wants to share her story with them as it would probably "inspire" and "help" others.

"I think it's very important to be open. I feel like I really want to be connected with my fans and make sure that they know my story," she said. "And probably my story will inspire someone else and will help someone else."

Aryna Sabalenka also claimed that winning two Grand Slams has significantly bolstered her confidence and self-belief.

"Now having two Grand Slam titles, it's definitely give me more confidence and believe in myself. I just have this knowing that all my life it wasn't, like, wasting of time and I was doing the right thing. I'm where I'm meant to be, so that's really important," she added.