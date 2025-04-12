Amanda Anisimova lets loose at cowboy-themed Bachelorette as she recovers from Charleston Open heartbreak

Amanda Anisimova enjoyed her close friend Madison Mcdonough's cowboy-themed bachelorette shortly after her heartbreaking exit from the 2025 Charleston Open. The World No. 16 recently went on a shopping spree and soaked in the sun on the beach with Mcdonough.

At the Charleston Open, she received a bye into the second round and won the following bouts until retiring with a hip injury in the semi-finals. Looking past the heartbreak, the American spent some time off with her friend and ballet dancer, Madison Mcdonough, in the latter's cowboy-themed bachelorette.

Anisimova posted a series of Instagram stories offering glimpses into the fun-filled party as they indulged in a variety of drinks and flaunted their cowboy hats.

"Madi's Bach," the 23-year-old captioned one of the stories.

Amanda's friend's Bachelorette highlights; Instagram - @amandaanisimova

Anisimova's Bachelorette highlights; Instagram - @amandaanisimova

Amanda Anisimova recently posted some more highlights from her trip with McDonough. The friends enjoyed beach time in mute-colored bikinis, snacked on a porch, looked over the sea from their hotel room and did some shopping too.

Anisimova's breakthrough came at the 2019 Australian Open when she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance to the fourth round. She made it to the fourth round of the same Grand Slam in 2022 and 2024 as well.

Amanda Anisimova shared her feelings after trouncing Emma Navarro at the Charleston Open quarterfinals

Navarro at WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Day 6 - (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova faced her fellow American, Emma Navarro, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Charleston Open and defeated her in straight sets. Following the clash, the former expressed that she was sad to have Navarro in one of the initial rounds and not in the final.

"Emma is an amazing competitor. An amazing player. I wish this was a final. I feel so bad that we had to play each other this early on. She’s been playing great tennis. It’s never easy to play her. She has a great attitude. It wasn’t easy but I tried to stop being so negative and just focus on every point. I’m happy with the way I was able to play," Anisimova said.

Amanda Anisimova, who peaked at World No. 2 at the junior level, had a successful Qatar Open campaign in February 2025. She soared past Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final. In the summit clash, the American defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to claim the WTA 1000 title.

Anisimova has made a semi-final appearance at the 2019 French Open and played in the quarterfinals at the 2022 Wimbledon.

