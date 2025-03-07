Amid doping suspension, Jannik Sinner spends quality time with former Grand Slam champion

Jannik Sinner enjoyed some quality time with former US Open champion, Dominic Thiem in Monte Carlo amid his three month doping suspension. Sinner had tested positive for the prohibited substance clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

These positive tests prompted the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to investigate which ultimately determined that Sinner was not responsible for the anti-doping rule violations. At first, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) challenged this decision and sought a suspension of one to two years through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, after reviewing the World No.1's explanation for how clostebol entered his system, WADA agreed to a three-month suspension, which began on February 9, 2025, and will conclude on May 4, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Amid this three month doping suspension, Jannik Sinner has been seen skiing and attending the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. Most recently, he was spotted spending quality time with Dominic Thiem and his younger brother Moritz Thiem, enjoying dinner at Beefbar, a restaurant in Monte-Carlo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before being suspended from competing on the ATP Tour due to doping, Jannik Sinner had only competed in one tournament this year, the 2025 Australian Open. He was the defending champion and he defeated players like Nicolas Jarry, Tristan Schoolkate, Marcos Giron, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, and Ben Shelton to reach the final.

In the championship match, Sinner emerged victorious over Alexander Zverev to claim the title, his second Melbourne Major title and his third Grand Slam title overall.

Ad

What did Jannik Sinner say after receiving 3-month doping suspension?

Jannk Sinner pictured talking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

In a statement provided to Sky Sports News by his legal team, Jannik Sinner addressed the three-month doping suspension he received. There he mentioned that WADA's rules and regulations was important to uphold the integrity of the sport he is passionate about and that is why he made the decision to accept WADA's offer of a three-month suspension to resolve the matter.

Ad

"This case had been hanging over me for nearly a year. I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA's strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love . On that basis I have accepted Wada's offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction," Sinner said.

Ad

Following the completion of his suspension, Jannik Sinner is expected make his comeback to the court at the 2025 Italian Open.

Sinner's best result at the tournament came in 2022, where he defeated Pedro Martinez and Fabio Fognin in the first and second rounds, respectively before losing to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback