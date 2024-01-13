Andre Agassi to be present at Australian Open 2024 ceremony along with Evonne Goolagong Cawley to mark tournament's opening: Reports

Andre Agassi and Evonne Goolagong Cawley will be present at the 2024 Australian Open opening ceremony, as per recent reports.

Agassi has landed in Melbourne ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, taking place from January 14-28. As revealed by the official social media handle of the tournament, he was seen having a warm chat with World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

The American also spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the favorites to win the Australian Open, including Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

According to recent reports, Andre Agassi will join tournament director Craig Tiley and legendary tennis player Evonne Goolagong Cawley to celebrate the arrival of the Australian Open trophies to mark the beginning of the hardcourt Slam. The ceremony will take place at 9:15 AM local time on January 14.

For those unaware, the men's singles trophy is called the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, while the women's singles trophy is named the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Additionally, this year marks 50 years since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her first Australian Open singles title in 1974. To commemorate her victory, Goolagong Cawley will be featured on the coin that is tossed before each match at the Melbourne Slam.

The Aussie is a seven-time Grand Slam winner. She won her home Slam four times (1974, 1975, 1976 and 1977), Wimbledon twice (1971 and 1980) and the French Open once (1971).

Looking back at Andre Agassi's performance at the Australian Open

Andre Agassi pictured at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi has many positive memories of Melbourne Park. He won four titles there in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003.

In 1995, the American defeated his compatriot and biggest rival, Pete Sampras, to win the title, coming back from a set down. Agassi then defeated defending champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov in four sets in 2000 to lift his second title at the tournament.

The 53-year-old successfully defended his title a year later, defeating Arnaud Clément in straight sets. He then missed the 2002 edition due to an injury.

Returning in 2003, Agassi again clinched his fourth and final Australian Open title and his last Grand Slam win. He defeated Rainer Schuttler in straight sets to get the job done.

Apart from that, the former World No. 1 won the US Open twice (1994 & 1999) and the French Open and Wimbledon once each in 1999 and 1992, respectively.

