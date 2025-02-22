Andre Agassi's pickleball skills get $12 million-worth ex-tennis pro's stamp of approval

Former World No. 11 recently marveled at Andre Agassi's pickleball prowess following his heroics at the Pickleball Slam 3. The American tennis legend has now won the exhibition event three years in a row.

Agassi teamed up with his wife and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf to take on former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard for the third installment of the event. Mardy Fisher lent his prowess to the tennis power couple while Isner joined Roddick and Bouchard's side.

The event kicked off with Andre Agassi getting the better of Roddick in the opening match, which was followed by Graf and Fish defeating Bouchard and Isner in the second match. In the highlight match of the night, Roddick and Bouchard stunned the tennis power couple 2-1, however, Agassi and Graf turned the tables in the tiebreaker to win Pickleball Slam 3.

While discussing the event on his podcast Nothing Major, $12 million-worth Sam Querrey (according to Celebrity Net Worth), who hosts the show alongside John Isner, Jack Sock, and Steve Johnson, was in awe of the 54-year-old's pickleball game.

"Andre Agassi has won the Pickleball Slam three years in a row. Like, Agassi can play pickleball. Jack's seen him, played with him, like, the dude can play for a 54-year-old guy, he's a pickleball baller.," Querrey said. (at 2:21)

"It's been fun growing with Steffi Graf in the game" - Andre Agassi on enjoying pickleball together with the 22-time Grand Slam champion

Agassi and Graf at Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with Forbes Travel Guide, Andre Agassi opened up about how pickleball has made a positive impact on his and Steffi Graf's life.

"It’s been fun growing with Stef in the game. It’s been a great outlet for us athletically and relationally. Being able to go do something together besides beat ourselves up on a tennis court has been wonderful."

He also touched upon his liking for pickleball but stated tennis is the 'Everest of any racket sport'.

"I’m a big supporter of it, and I want to grow the game, not just in the United States but globally. I’m honest with tennis. I’m honest with pickleball. Tennis is the Everest of any racket sport. And I will proudly say there’s no question about it, but I will also say that pickle offers something to so many people that you have to appreciate it."

Following his Pickleball Slam triumph, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram story.

