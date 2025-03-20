Andre Agassi shows love for wife Steffi Graf as he captures German posing with 'a stud' in heartwarming snap

Tennis great Andre Agassi showcased his love for his wife, and fellow tennis legend, Steffi Graf, as he shared an adorable picture of her with a cat who he called a “stud”. Agassi and Graf are among the greatest tennis players to have played the sport and have a stunning 30 Grand Slams between them.

Agassi won eight Grand Slams during a glittering career that spanned across 20 years. The former World No. 1 was the first player to complete a Career Super Slam, which saw him win all four Grand Slam titles, the ATP Finals and an Olympic medal in the same year.

Graf is also a former World No. 1 and held the top spot for a whopping 377 weeks. She clinched 22 Grand Slam trophies, including seven Wimbledon and six Australian Open titles, to establish herself as among the best players in her generation. Her record of 22 Grand Slams is the second-most since the start of the Open Era.

Agassi and Graf continue to share constant updates from their lives on social media and the American tennis star recently shared a photo of Graf with a cat on Instagram. Agassi captioned the picture:

“A beauty and a stud = my loves ❤️ @stefaniegrafhq”

Agassi and Graf remain in touch with tennis and have also become professional pickleball players. They recently teamed up for the Pickleball Slam 3 and beat the team of Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick to take home the title.

Andre Agassi’s daughter Jaz heaps praise on his footwork

Andre Agassi is an eight time Grand Slam champion. Source: Getty

Andre Agassi was recently in Phoenix for the Arizona Tennis Classic Challenger and even stepped onto the court as he performed the honorary coin toss before the quarterfinal match between eventual champion Joao Fonseca and Hugo Gaston.

Agassi also found time to squeeze in a quick game of tennis as he posted a video of him playing a recreational tennis match with former American tennis player and his current business partner Justin Gimelstob. Agassi’s form looked as good as ever and his intricate footwork drew praise form his daughter, Jaz, who said:

“Footwork goes crazy”

Agassi and Steffi Graf have been married since 2001 and have two children, Jaden and Jaz. Jaden is a professional baseball pitcher and has made a name for himself in MLB Draft League, while Jaz enjoys dancing and horseback riding.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi