Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 1-word reaction to her father's remarkable tennis success as a 'baldie'

Andre Agassi’s daughter, Jaz, took a trip down memory lane as she shared a highlight clip of her father’s exploits on the tennis court and then dropped a one-word reaction to his remarkable tennis success as a 'baldie'. Agassi is a former World Number 1 and won eight Grand Slam titles, including four Australian Open trophies.

The American tennis legend also has the distinction of being the first player to achieve a Career Super Slam, which saw him win all four Grand Slam titles, the ATP Finals, and an Olympic medal in the same year.

Agassi, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is married to tennis royalty as he tied the knot with German tennis superstar Steffi Graf. She is also a former World No. 1 and won a stunning 22 Grand Slam trophies, including seven Wimbledon and six Australian Open titles. Graf’s 22 Majors is the second-most since the start of the Open Era.

Agassi and Graf have two children, Jaden and Jaz, and it was the latter who shared the video of Agassi’s remarkable tennis success as a 'baldie'. She dropped a one-word comment that read:

“HAH”

Screengrab of Jaz's Agassi's comment. Source: Instagram

Despite both their parents being tennis legends, neither Jaz nor Jaden have taken to the sport. However, they have maintained a connection with sports as Jaden is a professional baseball pitcher and plays in the MLB Draft League, while Jaz is into dancing and horseback riding.

When Andre Agassi’s daughter Jaz heaped praise on his footwork

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has also become an ace pickleball player. Source: Getty

Andre Agassi was recently seen at the Arizona Tennis Classic Challenger in Phoenix, where the American legend made a special appearance on the court for the ceremonial coin toss before the game between Joao Fonseca and Hugo Gaston.

Agassi made the most of his time in Phoenix as he enjoyed a game of tennis with former American tennis player and proceeded to share a snippet from their match on Instagram.

Andre Agassi’s lovely swing of the racket and solid footwork impressed his daughter Jaz, who commented:

“Footwork goes crazy”

While Agassi remains in touch with tennis, he has also transitioned to becoming a professional pickleball star along with his wife Steffi Graf. The power couple recently teamed up to play in the Pickleball Slam 3, where they beat the duo of Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick to win the title.

