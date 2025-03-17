Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz indulges her love for animals during fun outing with a friend in her custom RAM truck

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, and her friend enjoyed an outing in her newly customized RAM truck. During the trip, the 21-year-old also came across two adorable donkeys.

Widely regarded as one of the most high-profile couples in tennis, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf amassed a combined 30 singles Major titles. The American completed a Career Golden Slam and won 60 ATP titles, while the German claimed 107 WTA titles, and a Golden Slam in 1988.

However, their children have taken different paths despite their parents' illustrious legacy in tennis. Their elder son, Jaden, is a professional baseball pitcher who made headlines in the 2024 MLB Draft League, recording a 2.96 ERA over 27.1 innings. Meanwhile, their daughter, Jaz, has developed a passion for horseback riding and dancing.

Jaz frequently posts glimpses of her life on social media. A few days ago, the 21-year-old posted a picture of her customized RAM truck, featuring a black decal and a RAM logo on the front. She recently went on a drive with a friend and shared a few pictures on Instagram.

The first image shows her friend posing through the sunroof with a stunning mountain backdrop.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jazagassi)

Jaz Agassi later encountered an adorable pair of donkeys and shared the pictures in her story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jazagassi)

In January 2025, Jaz spent time at a farm, brushing a calf's hair and playfully tickling a horse's face. She later shared snapshots of the experience on her Instagram story.

Andre Agassi’s daughter Jaz showed her support for her father at the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas

Mardy Fish, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, and Andre Agassi at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi’s absence from the tennis court was felt for a long time, but the American made a striking return alongside World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas. His daughter Jaz was also in the stands, cheering for her father's team.

Agassi and Sabalenka faced former top-10 player Mardy Fish and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in Las Vegas. The one-round tiebreak at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino was closely contested, but Team Agassi ultimately prevailed 10-8.

Sabalenka and Agassi appeared delighted to team up for the event. Speaking to presenter Emily Austin after their victory, the eight-time Major champion credited the Belarusian for making them stronger and joked that being close to her made him sweat.

