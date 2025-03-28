Andy Murray's animated reaction watching Novak Djokovic at Miami Open sends fans crazy: "Real life Rocky Balboa & Apollo Creed"

Andy Murray's fervor while watching Novak Djokovic play his semifinal match at the 2025 Miami Open has led to delightful reactions from tennis fans. The two former rivals forged a blockbuster partnership at the beginning of the year, which has been the talk of the tennis town.

Djokovic is on the hunt for his title number 100 at the Miami Open and has made it to the semifinal after defeating 24th seed Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6(4). The Serb is in scintillating form and hasn't dropped a set. However, a major credit for his performance needs to be given to his coach.

Tennis TV's social media page shared some clips from a camera from the player's box, which showed Andy Murray's fervor for Djokovic's performance as he went through a rollercoaster of emotions before finally bursting into a passionate celebratory mood after the Serb clinched his win.

Tennis fans were delighted to see the Brit's animated reactions during the Miami Open semifinal, showcasing his passion for his former rival. One fan felt their relationship was similar to Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed's from the classic film franchise Rocky.

"Real life Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed. Modern day fairy tale. Idemooo!" the fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out how Djokovic had begun celebrating in English,

"Novak respects him so much. Never seen him celebrate in English so often🙌," the fan highlighted.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Man, it is so impressive after all these years of winning everything, both Murray and Djoko are still so passionate! This is so inspiring!" a fan felt.

"Murray giving strong “I’m not mad, just deeply unimpressed” energy. Love him in the box," a fan quipped.

"His face moves so little but says so much at the same time! a fan mentioned.

"Friendship above all. - Andy looks like he's the one on the court. Respect!" a fan said..

"Find yourself someone, who supports you the same way as Andy supports Novak," a fan remarked.

The 24-time Major champion also called his coaching partnership with Murray "surreal".

"Sometimes I pinch myself, I ask myself, 'Is this real? Is this a dream?" - Novak Djokovic on having Andy Murray in his box

During an on-court interview after his fourth-round win over Lorenzo Musetti, Novak Djokovic said he was grateful to have Andy Murray by his side, supporting him passionately, and dubbed the partnership "surreal".

"I've always had tremendous respect for Andy as a player, but now even more as a person. Such a nice guy, really grateful that he cares about me, that he cares about me doing well on the court. It's still surreal in some sense that one of my biggest rivals is my coach."

He also joked,

"He's fist pumping and jumping around the box. I mean, sometimes I pinch myself, I ask myself, 'Is this real? Is this a dream?'"

Murray took on the role of his former rival's coach at the Australian Open temporarily, where the Serb made an amazing run to the semifinal, ending due to an injury. However, the two men decided to extend their partnership through to the French Open. The move seems to have reignited the Serb's passion, as he is steadily returning to his top level.

Djokovic will face Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinal of the 2025 Miami Open.

