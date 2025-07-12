Iga Swiatek has won her maiden Wimbledon title after dominating Amanda Anisimova in the one-sided 2025 final. However, tennis fans were greatly disappointed by the level on display, especially since Anisimova struggled to make the match competitive.

Through to her maiden Grand Slam final after stunning World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, Anisimova would've been hoping to produce a similar performance in the title clash. However, the American was far from her best during the contest, recording five double faults and striking 28 unforced errors, which allowed Swiatek to claim a 6-0, 6-0 victory in just 57 minutes.

Fans did not hold back in expressing frustration over the "worst" Wimbledon final in history, calling out Amanda Anisimova for her "embarrassing" level. One fan even suggested that Aryna Sabalenka deserved jail time for letting the American make the final.

"Sabalenka should be put in jail for allowing anisimova play in this final," one fan commented.

"One of the worst Wimbledon finals in history, maybe even the worst. Just being honest. Congrats to Swiatek, victory was never in doubt from the very first point," another fan chimed in.

"Amanda Anisimova unable to manage simple groundstrokes and completely overwhelmed by the moment. No energy and mentally weak. What a terrible showing in a Wimbledon final. Swiatek the exact opposite and the worthy Wimbledon winner. But what a terrible Wimbledon final. Ooooof," a fan wrote.

"This match was so embarrassing. this would've never been the score if sabalenka made it to the finals. we'd have had a more exciting match," said another.

Fans also commiserated with the spectators who had paid for tickets to witness the action on Centre Court.

"I don’t know why the crowd was cheering they just threw money in the bin to watch that final😂," one fan posted.

"Imagine jumping through all the ridiculous hoops and paying hundreds and hundreds for tickets to watch a Grand Slam final, only for it all to be over in under an hour. Yikes," another fan wrote.

"Feel bad for the fans 😭😭😭," said yet another.

Amanda Anisimova herself was devastated by her crushing loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, as she broke down in tears while addressing her mother during the trophy presentation.

Iga Swiatek consoles Amanda Anisimova after Wimbledon triumph

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek made a heartwarming gesture during her victory speech, as she consoled Amanda Anisimova by reminding her of the impressive level she had displayed throughout her Wimbledon campaign.

Swiatek also expressed her desire to face Anisimova in many more finals, reassuring the American that she should be proud of her efforts.

"I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. No matter what happened today, you should be proud of the work you’re doing. I hope we play many more finals here and other tournaments. You have the game for that. Congrats to your team as well," Iga Swiatek said.

Amanda Anisimova too shared some kind words about Iga Swiatek during her speech, hailing the Pole as an "inspiration" and congratulating her on her remarkable victory.

