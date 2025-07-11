Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova's blockbuster semifinal encounter at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships saw quite a bit of drama. Following her loss, Sabalenka highlighted one particular moment when the American's behavior ticked her off during the contest, which did not sit well with tennis fans.

After her crushing losses in the Australian Open and French Open finals, Sabalenka was hoping to turn her fortunes around at the grasscourt Major. However, Anisimova dashed the World No. 1's hopes by claiming an impressive 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory in their semifinal clash.

In a dramatic moment during the second set, Aryna Sabalenka was frustrated by Amanda Anisimova celebrating a point before she had even returned the ball. In her post-match press conference, the Belarusian admitted that Anisimova "pissed her off" with her early reaction. Sabalenka also said she used her anger over the incident as motivation to win the second set and force a decider.

"I was just trying to chase the ball. She was already celebrating it. I was like 'I mean, that’s a bit too early.' She kind of pissed me off like saying ‘That’s what she does all the time.’ But I was grateful and thankful that she said that because I was like, it actually helped me to keep fighting," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I was like ok, now I’m gonna show you the tennis. I came back because I got really angry in that moment. Probably in the third set I should’ve remembered and probably it would’ve helped. But it is what it is," she added.

Fans did not take kindly to Aryna Sabalenka complaining about Amanda Anisimova's conduct, pointing out that the World No. 1 was notorious for her loud "screams" during matches.

"Girl you scream your brains out when the ball is on your opponent’s side. Sit down," one fan commented.

"She's clearly not aware of how much obnoxious she is all over her matches," a fan wrote.

"Lmao she’s one to talk. She’s always increasing her grunts and screams at critical moments in a match, nobody’s called her out for that. She should be fr pls," another fan chimed in.

"Aryna complaining about hindrance is crazy," said another.

Given the controversy over Sabalenka's remarks after her loss to Coco Gauff in the French Open final, fans also accused the Belarusian of consistently being a sore loser.

"Girl you have no room to speak with your behaviour... another salty loser press conference," one fan posted.

"The sorest loser in the WTA wow," another fan wrote.

"I don’t want to be negative but every match of Sabalenka’s I watch where she faces adversity she comes off as extremely unlikeable. Then she has the post-match press conferences to match," said yet another.

Another moment of drama during the match occurred when Aryna Sabalenka took issue with Amanda Anisimova's lack of apology after clipping the net during a tense point.

"I have to say that Amanda Anisimova was more brave" - Aryna Sabalenka on her performance in Wimbledon loss

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova - Source: Getty

While Aryna Sabalenka was annoyed by Amanda Anisimova's conduct, she did not hesitate to give the American credit for her "brave" and aggressive performance in their semifinal clash at Wimbledon.

In the same press conference, Sabalenka acknowledged that she had made a lot more mistakes than she should have, especially as the World No. 1.

"Then the last game.. she just smashed my serves. I have to say that she was more brave today. Maybe when I was just trying to stay in the point, she was playing more aggressive. Sometimes I was just stopping my arms.. making mistakes I shouldn’t be making. I think I should’ve been a little more brave today and remembered that I’m on the top of the ranking and I can do that. At some point in the match I forgot about that," Aryna Sabalenka said.

After her win over Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final. Swiatek claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic to set up the highly anticipated showdown with the American.

