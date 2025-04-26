Aryna Sabalenka shows love to boyfriend Georgios as he shares photodump amid her Madrid Open run

Aryna Sabalenka reacted to her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis' highlights of memorable moments with family, friends, and the Grand Slam champion. The Belarusian came fresh off defeating Anna Blinkova in straight sets in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka and Frangulis have been dating each other since early 2024. The Brazilian entrepreneur, who founded the superfood brand Oakberry, was a constant support for the Belarusian when she competed at the US Open and won her first Grand Slam title in the heart of New York. The two have since been making public appearances and even taking trips during off times.

Sabalenka, who is also supportive of her boyfriend's business endeavours, became the ambassador of Oakberry and curated a signature acai bowl. As the couple continues their romance on and off social media, Aryna Sabalenka recently commented below Frangulis' Instagram photo dump. The picture series included pictures of delectable meals, Sabalenka seated inside the airplane, quality time with family and friends, and others.

The Grand Slam champion showed love with a red heart comment.

Aryna Sabalenka comments on her boyfriend's post; Instagram - @georgiosfrangulis

Sabalenka entered the Stuttgart Open as the top-seeded player and even received a bye to the second round. She trounced Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals and semi-finals before facing Jelena Ostapenko in the finals. Despite best efforts, the Belarusian lost 4-6, 1-6.

Expressing gratitude for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 26-year-old shared a post on Instagram, captioning:

"Thank you Stuttgart and @porschetennis for all the love 🩵 Not the outcome I was hoping for but I’ll be back! And does anyone k now if this car is for sale?"

Frangulis extended heartfelt support to his girlfriend with a red heart emoji.

Aryna Sabalenka talked about one of her most luxurious purchases after the Stuttgart heartbreak

Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four - (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka has neared the winner's podium but has exited as runner-up four times from the Stuttgart Open. Tired of not earning a brand new Porsche, the Belarusian purchased one in purple, ready to hit the streets in Madrid.

“I did order my car. I think we are going to [get] a GT RS. Purple, purple colour. Cool car. You know what, I’m so tired of losing in the finals so I decided I’ll go for the craziest car there is! It’s going to be driving fast in Miami.” (via Tennis Channel)

Sabalenka currently holds the No. 1 position in the WTA rankings. She won two Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024

