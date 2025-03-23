Aryna Sabalenka all smiles in courtside moment with boyfriend Georgios during Miami Open training session

Aryna Sabalenka engaged in a light-hearted moment with boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, amid her Miami Open campaign. Sabalenka will lock horns with Danielle Collins in the Round of 16 on March 24.

Sabalenka advanced to the third round after her opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired after the first set with a thigh problem. Ahead of her next match, she was at the practice court in Miami as her boyfriend and Oakberry founder, Frangulis, accompanied her.

In an Instagram post shared by the latter, the World No. 1 lay on her boyfriend's lap, smiling wide.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis share a court-side moment; Instagram - @georgiosfrangulis

The businessman has been a constant presence in Sabalenka's tennis matches since the two started dating. He was in the stands, cheering on atop his voice as the Belarusian lifted her maiden US Open trophy in 2024. Days later, the tennis player wished Georgios Frangulis a birthday with a heartfelt caption and a picture carousel of all their memorable moments.

"Happy birthday meu amor, I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Your support is priceless."

The couple were first spotted together at the 2024 Madrid Open in April.

When Aryna Sabalenka sang praises of her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis ahead of her final round match-up at the 2024 US Open

Sabalenka hugging her boyfriend at the 2024 US Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka was going through a tough time when she lost her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov to suicide in March 2024. After that, as Frangulis stepped up, the Belarusian slowly found her joy back with his support.

Ahead of the US Open finals, she candidly shared that the Oakberry founder had a huge role to play in her ups and downs.

"There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff. But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side." (via People)

Aryna Sabalenka sat out of the 2024 Paris Games to focus on her mental health. But her win at the Cincinnati Open prepared her for the success in the rest of the year.

The 26-year-old won the Australian Open singles title in 2023 and 2024 and doubles in 2021.

