Novak Djokovic was recently backed by Iga Swiatek's psychologist for sharing insights into his on-court mentality. The Serb gave a glimpse of his vulnerable side and admitted to experiencing "doubts and fears" as part of the game.

In an interview on the CBS show 60 Minutes, Djokovic stated that he doesn't believe in a theory where athletes always need to be positive. The 24-time Grand Slam winner believes that both highs and lows are part of sports.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, you have your doubts and fears. I feel it every single match. I don't like this kind of mindset that I see a lot in sports: just think positive, be optimistic, there is no room for failure, there is no room for doubts. You are a human being," Djokovic said.

Djokovic added that acknowledging the emotions helped him move ahead.

"So, for me, it's really relatively short. So as soon as I experience it, I acknowledge it. I maybe, you know, burst. I scream on the court, whatever happens. But then I'm able to bounce back and reset," he added.

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz backed the World No. 1 by re-posting a clip from his interview.

"Athletes are, first & foremost, human beings" Abramowicz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic cap the season as World No. 1

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 ATP Finals trophy.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek ended their 2023 season as World No. 1 in men's and women's singles rankings, respectively.

Djokovic lifted three of the four Grand Slam trophies this year - the first at the Australian Open, then at the French Open and the third at the US Open. The Serb also won at the Adelaide International 1, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals.

Iga Swiatek won the French Open for the third time in her career (2020, 2022 and 2023) this year. She then won the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Poland Open, China Open, and the WTA finals to end the season on a high.

Swiatek began her year as World No. 1 for the first time. Despite a fierce rivalry and a back-and-forth for the top spot with Aryna Sabalenka, the Polish international ended the year at the top of the rankings.

