ATP Rankings update: Novak Djokovic continues to reign as Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz remains hot on his trail

Novak Djokovic commenced his 417th week as the World No. 1 in the newly released ATP rankings. Despite an early exit from the Indian Wells Masters, the Serb's total of 9725 points was enough to keep him on top.

Carlos Alcaraz was in danger of losing his position as the second-ranked player but a successful title defense at Indian Wells helped him maintain his spot. He currently has 8805 points and a deep run at the upcoming Miami Open would put him within striking distance of overtaking Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner had a shot at reaching a new career high of No. 2 this week but lost to Alcaraz in the semifinals at Indian Wells. He instead remains steady at No. 3 and even a title in Miami won't help him move up in the ATP rankings.

However, Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Sinner could all fight for the top spot at the Monte-Carlo Masters, depending on how his younger rivals perform at the Miami Open. The Serb himself isn't participating in Miami and announced his withdrawal last week.

Daniil Medvedev experienced some deja vu as he lost to Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the Indian Wells final. It was a rematch of last year's championship round at the venue and the Russian came up short once again.

Medvedev is ranked No. 4 this week. Alexander Zverev moved up a spot to No. 5 at Andrey Rublev's expense, who was pushed down to No. 6. Holger Rune remained a non-mover at No. 7, while Casper Ruud continued his resurgence.

The Norwegian rose by a spot to No. 8, while Hubert Hurkacz's early exit from Indian Wells saw him slip to No. 9. Alex de Minaur rounds out the top 10 by being the 10th-ranked player in the list.

Luca Nardi cracks the top 100 of the ATP rankings after his memorable run at Indian Wells

Luca Nardi has made it to the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

Luca Nardi made quite a splash at the Indian Wells Masters. He came through the qualifying rounds and even scored a massive upset win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round.

While Nardi lost in the fourth round, his exploits have helped him breach the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time. He leaped 27 places this week to reach a new career peak of No. 96.

Alexander Bublik has been a staple on the men's tour for quite a while now. He has finally made his top 20 debut this week as he moved up a couple of spots to No. 18. Other players to reach a new career high this week include Tomas Machac (No. 60), Jakub Mensik (No. 70) and Arthur Cazaux (No. 74).

