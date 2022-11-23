Australia faces repercussions of Novak Djokovic’s deportation as tourists fear visiting the country

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open ordeal was widely covered in international media, and the country Down Under is now facing repercussions for the very public deportation.

Novak Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw his Australian visa revoked despite the Serb being cleared to enter the country after providing the necessary documents and proof of exemption. He was slapped with a three-year visa ban, which was open for reconsideration in special cases.

However, his entire ordeal, which had him living in a detention center, has created fear among international tourists as per Brenton Cox, MD at the Adelaide Airport.

"What we have seen is that it’s the Aussies who are getting out and seeing the world – but people aren’t coming here," he was reported as saying as per Express.

Cox further elaborated on the dramatic events that transpired in January 2022 and how they negatively impacted the decisions of international tourists.

"I just remember looking at the scenes when Djokovic was being booted out of the Australian Open. And at that moment, you went, 'Wow, it’s a lot of eyeballs on this,'" he said, adding, "And there are a lot of people who – similar to the state border risk – thought, 'Well, if I come to this country, am I going to be trapped? Or am I going to be stuck in a detention centre?'"

The MD suggested that most people traveling to Australia are currently entering the country for work purposes or to meet their loved ones, rather than pure tourists visiting and exploring the country.

"Right now, probably most of the people coming from overseas are doing so to visit friends and relatives, or for essential business. The big free, independent travellers haven’t quite made their way here yet," he said.

"I could not receive better news for sure" – Novak Djokovic on being allowed to contest the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will look to lift a record-extending 10th Australian Open title in 2023

Fortunately for Novak Djokovic, the Serb recently received news that his Australian visa had been reinstated and he would be allowed to vie for a record 10th title at the 2023 Australian Open.

Speaking about the positive news, the 2022 ATP Finals champion said that it was a relief after seeing what he and his close ones had to go through during the turbulent year.

"Well, of course, I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yeah, it was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure - during this tournament as well," Novak Djokovic said during at ATP Finals press conference, “I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer.”

