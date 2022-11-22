With ATP Finals win, Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer to equal Jimmy Connors' titles record

Novak Djokovic rewrote the history books with the 2022 ATP Finals victory. The Serb’s ground-breaking triumph saw him claim many records in the process.

Among other feats achieved, the 21-time Grand Slam champion equaled Jimmy Connors’ record of having the most number of seasons with five or more titles in the Open Era.

Connors extended his record in 1984 when he clinched five titles in a single season for the 11th time in his career. Previously, the eight-time Grand Slam champion won five or more titles in 1974 (15), 1976 (12), 1973 (11), 1978 (10), 1975 (9), 1977 (8), 1979 (8), 1982 (7), 1972 (6) and 1980 (6).

Djokovic, meanwhile, capped off his 2022 season by winning his fifth title of the year in Turin, despite being barred from numerous tournaments due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

His first title this year came at the Rome Masters, following which he successfully defended his Wimbledon title for the third time in a row. His next two titles came on the indoor hardcourts of Tel Aviv and Astana, before his success in the ATP Finals.

The 35-year-old's track record includes winning 11 titles in 2015, ten in 2010, seven in 2013, 2014 and 2016, six in 2012, and five in 2007, 2009, 2019 and 2021.

Djokovic and Connors' joint record is one ahead of Roger Federer, who claimed five or more titles in ten different seasons. Behind the Swiss are Ivan Lendl and Rafael Nadal with nine seasons - of winning at least five titles.

Novak Djokovic overtakes Iga Swiatek to become top earner in 2022

Novak Djokovic earned $4.7 million at the 2022 ATP Finals

Despite a turbulent season, Novak Djokovic emerged at the top of the on-court earnings chart in 2022, surpassing women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

While Swiatek made $9.8 million, winning eight titles - including two Grand Slams in Paris and New York, the Serb took his 2022 earnings tally to a staggering $9.9 million, having collected five titles and a record pay cheque of $4.7 million at the 2022 ATP Finals.

The former World No 1’s few other records created in Turin at the 2022 ATP Finals include: equaling Roger Federer’s record of winning most ATP Finals titles with six, becoming the oldest ATP Finals winner at the age of 35 and being the only player to win the season-ending title in three different decades (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022).

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes