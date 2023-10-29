Bandages, bandages and more bandages: Vasek Pospisil takes potshot at tennis' governing bodies with his Halloween costume

Vasek Pospisil, perhaps most remembered for co-founding the PTPA with Novak Djokovic, has taken a not-so-subtle dig at the ATP and the WTA with his Halloween costume for 2023.

One of the major topics of this tennis season has been the constant change of balls on both the men's and the women's tour. Many notable players, including the likes of Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Paula Badosa, Stan Wawrinka, have come out against the decision, complaining that it has led to an increase in injuries across the sport.

"This inconsistency is an issue, and that's what most of the players, and also of course including myself, we complain about. You know, I think there needs to be a bit more consistency with the balls so that we avoid any kind of issues with wrists and elbows and shoulders," Djokovic said in his recent press conference at the Paris Masters.

"This year I am playing well and I think I can play well with these balls. But I don't want to feel shoulder pain for the rest of my life. So, I hope a solution can be found in some way,” Medvedev said about the balls at the Vienna Open.

"The issue is not only ATP unfortunately… With the WTA we are having the same problems for years as well. We need a change from both sides," Badosa had weighed in.

With the situation like this, Pospisil's Halloween costume consisted of a white t-shirt, a black pant and a racquet. To this outfit, however, the Canadian added a plethora of bandages -- one bloody wrap over his head and also covering his elbow, his wrists, even his fingers to get his point across.

"Pro Tennis Player in 2023," Vasek Pospisil captioned the photo.

Vasek Pospisil had earlier complained about the use of heavier balls at US Open 2023

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

This is not the first time that Vasek Pospisil has used his social media platform to call out the ATP for the balls they choose for tournaments. During the 2023 US Open, the former World No. 25 had lamented how heavy the balls were, proclaiming that they were destroying the bodies of professional tennis players.

There were discussions a few years back that the ATP/WTA wanted to “slow the game down” to have longer points for fans. The balls have been getting incrementally heavier and surprise surprise, it’s killing our bodies," Vasek Pospisil said.

Pospisil urged the ATP and the WTA to listen to players when they raise such complaints, cautioning them that injuries to players was bad for them as well.

"Almost every player I’ve spoken to feels the same way. I’ve never seen more wrist, elbow, and shoulder injuries in the locker room. If these changes to the ball don’t start getting reversed, it’s only going to get worse. Please start listening @atptour @wtatour. Player injuries are bad for you too," he added.

