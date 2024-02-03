Ben Shelton begins training for the Dallas Open after arriving in the city

Ben Shelton has arrived in Dallas and has begun training as he is scheduled to play at the Dallas Open, beginning on February 5.

Shelton announced his arrival on social media, sharing an image of Dallas' skyline. He also shared an image of himself in a gym as he started preparing for the tournament.

Source - Ben Shelton Instagram handle

The American joins compatriots Frances Tiafoe, the top seed, and second seed Tommy Paul in the main draw. A resurgent Adrian Mannarino will also join them as the fourth seed.

Riley Opelka, who won the tournament in 2022, was given a wildcard entry into the main draw. Christopher Eubanks, Max Purcell, and Alex Michelsen are also scheduled to play in the Dallas Open.

Dallas Open is an ATP 250 tournament that takes place in Texas, United States at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. It is scheduled from February 5-11. Wu Yibing defeated John Isner in a three-set thriller to lift the title last year. From the next edition onwards, the tournament will be upgraded to ATP 500.

Ben Shelton's season so far

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open

Ben Shelton started his year as a third seed at the Brisbane International. He, however, lost in the first round to Roman Safiull in three sets.

Shelton then played at the ASB Classic in Aukland, where he managed to reach the semifinals. The 21-year-old defeated Fabian Marozsan and Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to set up a semifinal encounter with Taro Daniel. Daniel, however, defeated him to end Shelton's title challenge.

The 21-year-old then had a poor showing at the Australian Open. Shelton eased past Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets in the first round. He then defeated Christopher O'Connell in the second round overcoming a minor blip in the third set.

The American met Adrian Mannarino in the third round. Shelton lost the first set but quickly regained composure, winning the next two sets. He then lost the next two sets to crash out of the Australian Open. Shelton had reached the quarterfinals in the same tournament last year.