Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman can't believe her eyes after his head-turning photoshoot

American tennis star Ben Shelton recently started his partnership with renowned health and wellness brand Thorne and is featured in its new Sports Performance campaign. Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was seemingly surprised by the photoshoot and shared her reaction online.

Thorne recently named Shelton the brand ambassador for its Sports Performance campaign, promoting a wide range of on-the-go products. The 22-year-old also appeared in a recent photoshoot, highlighting his athletic side while promoting the brand’s electrolyte product.

Check out the post shared by frosty_inc _ on Instagram below:

Trending

Shelton's girlfriend and NWSL star, Trinity Rodman, re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Ur kidding right?"

Trinity Rodman's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @trinity_rodman)

Rodman is the daughter of former American basketball player Dennis Rodman and followed in her father's footsteps to pursue a career in sports. She is a forward for the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit and the US Women's National team.

Shelton made waves last month by sparking dating rumors with Rodman through a TikTok video. The World No. 14 later confirmed his relationship with the American soccer player during his BNP Paribas Open campaign. The two have since frequently shared glimpses of their lives online.

"I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it": Trinity Rodman on her relationship with Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton at the BMW Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN last month, Trinity Rodman mentioned that while their relationship has garnered public attention, she is happy about it and feels there is little she can do to keep it out of the public eye.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," Trinity Rodman said.

Meanwhile, Shelton is also developing his passion for soccer. He recently attended a Bundesliga match between two German soccer giants, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, widely known as Der Klassiker. The match eventually ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Ben Shelton is competing at the BMW Open in Munich and has reached the second round. The American defeated Croatia's Borna Gojo 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in an utterly close first-round encounter and will face the Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp in the second round.

