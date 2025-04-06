Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman all smiles with loved ones while on USWNT duty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, shared an adorable glimpse of her spending quality time with loved ones as she took the field for the USWNT in California.

The new power couple of American sports, Rodman and Shelton, are active on social media and have frequently shared admiration for each other. Recently, the Washington Spirit forward shared a Reel on Instagram where she was shown love by two kids. Presumably, they were Rodman's family members as she captioned the post:

"Nothing like having a game at home 🥰❤️"

She shared the post before the USWNT played against Brazil at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles, California. Rodman was born in Newport Beach and is a California native.

In the match, Rodman was off the blocks in exceptional fashion as she scored a clinical goal to give the US women's team the lead. Later, Lindsey Heaps scored a penalty to complete a comfortable 2-0 victory for the USWNT. Shelton even reacted delightedly to his girlfriend's goal.

Shelton and Rodman 'hard launched' their relationship with the American tennis star posting a mirror selfie of the couple as the last slide of a carousel of images on Instagram. Frances Tiafoe later claimed he played a role in bringing them together, but Rodman completely denied it.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman denies Frances Tiafoe's claims

Ben Shelton at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

While speaking to Overtime Tennis, Frances Tiafoe claimed he played a role in bringing the new power couple of Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman together.

"By the way, I don’t think people realize," Tiafoe said, "I was like, the one who [connected them] — if we’re going to be real."

However, in an interview with ESPN after Tiafoe made these claims, Rodman was surprised and denied them.

"I don’t know if I want everyone to know the story but I can assure you Francis was not the reason that we met or got together. I don’t know why he’s taking credit for that," Rodman said.

"So me and Ben can both cut that out. It was solely a me and Ben thing. If we want to say we met through the TikToks we can do that but yeah," she added.

Rodman will next play in the USWNT's second friendly against Brazil. Meanwhile, Shelton will begin his Monte Carlo Masters campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the coming days. He will join hands with India's Rohan Bopanna in the doubles event.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More