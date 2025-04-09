Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman all smiles as she tightly hugs former USWNT star's daughter

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recently shared a warm embrace with former American soccer player Leslie Osborne's daughter and posted the photo online. Rodman, the daughter of former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.

Ad

Shelton stirred buzz online last month by fueling dating rumors with Rodman through a cryptic TikTok video. Interestingly, the soccer star posted a similar clip just hours later. Later, during his BNP Paribas Open campaign, Shelton confirmed their relationship with an adorable Instagram post.

While the World No. 14's singles campaign at the Monte Carlo Masters recently ended after falling to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-1 in the first round, Rodman is representing the US Women's National team for the side's April friendlies.

Ad

Trending

Although Trinity Rodman is busy with her national duty, she got time to spend with Leslie Osborne's daughter. Osborne, a former defensive midfielder, is recognized for representing the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL in 2013.

Rodman shared a story on Instagram and wrote:

"Hugs I will never get sick of."

Trinity Rodman's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @trinity_rodman)

Interestingly, Ben Shelton went public with his relationship shortly after sharing in an interview with Vogue that he was single and was focused on advancing his tennis career.

Ad

"I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy": Trinity Rodman on her relationship with Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton at ATP 250 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2024 - Final Day - Image Source: Getty

Last month, Trinity Rodman appeared in an interview with ESPN and spoke about her relationship with Ben Shelton. The 22-year-old acknowledged the public attention their togetherness garnered over time but noted that she couldn't control it. She also hoped that people would be supportive.

Ad

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," Trinity Rodman said.

As mentioned earlier, Rodman is currently competing in the April friendlies and made a valuable contribution for the USA in the first match against Brazil at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The American forward scored a clinical goal to give her team the lead. Later, Lindsey Heaps scored a penalty to help the USA secure a comfortable 2-0 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akchhat Bachheti Akchhat is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda. All that drew his attention to the sport was his dad, who used to play it earlier. Being an avid tennis enthusiast, Akchhat is prompt to provide detailed insight into the latest news through his articles. Other than being a loyal Rafael Nadal fan, he has a deep passion for cricket and combat sports. Know More