Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman gets her own personalized jersey from Lakers during LA visit with USWNT teammates

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, visited the home of the Los Angeles Lakers with her US women's soccer teammates. The daughter of the NBA icon Dennis Rodman received a customized Lakers jersey as well.

On Thursday, April 3, the Los Angeles Lakers invited the USWNT and greeted them warmly at the Crypto.com Arena. The USWNT is currently in Los Angeles, training for their highly anticipated friendly against Brazil at the SoFi Stadium.

During their visit to the Lakers' home, each USWNT player was gifted a customized Lakers jersey. Trinity received a jersey with the No. 2, although her father, who represented the Lakers in 1999, wore the No. 73.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton took the internet by storm when they announced their relationship on Instagram. Earlier this March, the American tennis star 'hard launched' their relationship with a mirror selfie on the elevator as the last image in a carousel of images shared on Instagram.

Rumors about their relationship had started days before they made it official. The pair shared cryptic videos on TikTok from which several fans figured something was brewing. However, days after they confirmed their togetherness, Frances Tiafoe claimed he had a hand in bringing them together. Notably, this claim was completely denied by Rodman.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman denies Frances Tiafoe's involvement in bringing them together

Speaking to Overtime Tennis about Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman's relationship, Frances Tiafoe claimed he had a hand in bringing them together.

"By the way, I don’t think people realize," Tiafoe said, "I was like, the one who [connected them] — if we’re going to be real."

However, during a recent interview with ESPN, Rodman was surprised at this admission.

"I don’t know if I want everyone to know the story but I can assure you Francis was not the reason that we met or got together. I don’t know why he’s taking credit for that," Rodman said.

"So me and Ben can both cut that out. It was solely a me and Ben thing. If we want to say we met through the TikToks we can do that but yeah," she added.

The Washington Spirits forward, Rodman, is currently with the USWNT, preparing for friendlies against Brazil. Meanwhile, Shelton is preparing to begin the clay court season after a topsy-turvy 2025 where he holds a 10-6 record. His most recent outing was at the Miami Open, where he lost to Coleman Wong in the second round.

