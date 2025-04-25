Ben Shelton stoked by girlfriend Trinity Rodman's latest collaboration with luxury American brand

Ben Shelton was blown away by his girlfriend Trinity Rodman's latest collaboration with an American luxury brand. The tennis and soccer cross-sport couple has been making waves since announcing their relationship and has publicly shared admiration for each other.

Rodman recently took part in a photoshoot for the American premium eyewear brand Oakley. The NWSL star's black and white image and videos from the shoot were shared on Instagram by the brand's official account.

Shelton, who 'hard-launched' his relationship with Rodman in March, commented with an emoji.

Ben Shelton's comment on Oakley's Trinity Rodman photoshoot | Instagram @oakley

Earlier in March, rumors about Shelton and Rodman were swirling due to cryptic TikTok posts the pair had shared. Soon after, the American tennis star 'hard-launched' their relationship via an image on Instagram, and several tennis stars excitedly reacted to it.

Ben Shelton talks about the 'sacrifices' in his relationship with girlfriend Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton's father, Bryan, cheer him on in Munich - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton spoke about his relationship with Trinity Rodman during a recent exclusive interview with US Weekly. He said that he was sure his relationship would be talked about, but did not know the magnitude of it.

"I was sure some people would talk about it, but I didn’t think it would be a break the Internet type of thing," Shelton told Us. "But I’ve always been like, ‘OK, if I have a serious girlfriend then posting about it on Instagram isn’t that crazy."

Further, he also spoke about the 'sacrifices' that he and the NWSL star go through due to their demanding schedules.

"You gotta make sacrifices sometimes," Shelton noted. "It’s just the life that we live. The lives that we live right now and for the foreseeable future. I think that you have to have two selfless people in a situation like this, and I think we have that."

Both players have also been spotted cheering each other from the stands in their respective sports. Five games into their league season, Rodman's Washington Spirit sit third in the NWSL table with four wins and a loss.

Meanwhile, World No. 13 Shelton currently holds a 14-8 record this season. He reached the final at the ATP 500 event in Munich, and Rodman showed up in the stands for the American for the first time at the event. Up next for the 22-year-old is a second-round clash against Mariano Navone at the Madrid Open.

