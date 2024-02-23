“Best sister in the world” - Casper Ruud’s sisters Charlotte and Caroline gush over their sibling bond on Sisters Day

Casper Ruud's sisters Caroline and Charlotte recently expressed their love and appreciation for each other on Sisters Day, which falls on the first Sunday of August every year, but they joined in the early celebration by posting heartfelt messages for each other.

On Wednesday, February 21, Charlotte and Caroline posted sweet tributes to each other on their Instagram stories. The former posted a picture of Caroline on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I have the hottest sister 🤤🤤"

Charlotte Ruud on Instagram

She then posted another story where both the sisters can be seen paddleboarding.

"miss you 💗" Charlotte wrote.

Charlotte Ruud on Instagram

Caroline also shared a picture of them together, on her account, and wrote -

"the best sister in the world", "Miss you OG Love you forever"

Caroline Ruud on Instagram

Caroline is an online fitness coach and has a bachelor's degree in Physical Activity and Nutrition. Charlotte, on the other hand, is currently ranked 1345 on the ITF Juniors Singles circuit. In November 2023, the 17-year-old joined the University of South Florida to play college tennis and also joined the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in early 2023.

Casper Ruud to face either Aleksandar Kovacevic or Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Los Cabos Open SF

Casper Ruud at the 2024 Australian Open

Casper Ruud will take on either American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic or second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2024 Los Cabos Open semifinals on Saturday (February 24).

Ruud, the current World No. 12 and fourth seed, has been in excellent form in Mexico, dropping only six games in his two matches. The Norwegian breezed past Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron in his previous rounds after receiving a bye in first.

Kovacevic, ranked No. 100, defeated Steve Johnson, Zachary Svajda, Brandon Holt, and Rinky Hijikata en route to his third ATP quarterfinal. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is the defending champion who stunned Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the final last year. The Greek defeated Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets in the second round after receiving a bye in the first.

Ruud has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Tsitsipas, with their most recent encounter being the quarterfinal at the 2021 Canada Open, which the latter won in straight sets. The Norwegian has never faced Kovacevic before.

Casper Ruud previously participated at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the third round to 19th seed Cameron Norrie in a four-set thriller.