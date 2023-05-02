Best tennis memes from the 2023 Met Gala ft. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev

The recently concluded 2023 Met Gala had the tennis world creating hilarious memes involving players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It is touted as fashion’s biggest event. High-profile celebrities invited to the event make a striking red-carpet appearance, donning avant-garde ensembles in tune with the year’s theme.

The glamorous night is usually held on the first Monday of May. The 2023 edition took place on May 1, with Roger Federer being chosen as the co-chair of the event. The theme for the night revolved around late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, known for being the former creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous brand.

Apart from the 20-time Grand Slam champion, retirees Serena Williams and Andy Roddick also graced the red carpet with their significant others. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini, who is currently on an injury break, was the only active tennis player present at the event.

The lack of tennis stars at the Met Gala resulted in fans compensating their absence with hilarious memes on social media. Numerous players including Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula, Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios were targeted in the memefest.

Here are a few of the best tennis memes surrounding the 2023 Met Gala:

"It's nice to come out on a type of red carpet like this" - Tennis legend Roger Federer on being invited to the 2023 Met Gala

Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Swiss Maestro's match

Tennis has always been deemed one of the most fashionable sports in the world. The editor-in-chief of Vogue and Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour has also been inclined towards the sport and has maintained a close relationship with Roger Federer over the years.

This year, Wintour invited Federer to co-chair the event alongside British singer Dua Lipa, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, and British screenwriter & actress Michaela Coel.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion appreciated the growing athletic representation and spoke about the growing bond between sports and fashion.

“The sports people have gotten more and more fashionable. We are fortunate enough to get on the covers much more frequently nowadays. Before, it was always the models, the good-looking people, not the athletes,” he told The Associated Press.

He further expressed his happiness about marking his presence at such a prestigious event.

“Life has been so intertwined between sports and fashion in recent years. It’s nice to come out on a type of red carpet like this,” he added.

