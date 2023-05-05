Boris Becker extended his congratulations to Napoli after they won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Napoli secured their first league title in over three decades after drawing 1-1 with Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Thursday, May 4. The triumph marked a significant milestone for the club, who last won the Serie A in 1990 with Diego Maradona in the team.

Napoli encountered some initial challenges in the game and fell behind a 13th-minute Sandi Lovric goal. But Gli Azzurri weathered the storm and scored a much-needed equalizer through Victor Osimhen in the 52nd minute.

Napoli then expertly managed the game to secure a 1-1 draw against mid-table Udinese and win the Serie A title.

The victory gave them an insurmountable 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio, with only five matches remaining in the season.

On Thursday, May 4, German tennis legend, Boris Becker, took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Napoli.

"Forza Napoli," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker reacts to Liverpool pulling off a stunning comeback win over Tottenham

Liverpool secured a crucial 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, April 30. Boris Becker, a close friend of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, expressed his support for the Reds on social media.

He posted a picture of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota on his social media handle. Jota scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Anfield after Spurs made it 3-3 despite being 3-0 down at one point.

“YNWA” (You’ll Never Walk Alone), the club’s anthem and motto: Becker wrote

Liverpool's victory over Tottenham propelled them to fifth place in the Premier League standings, while Spurs currently find themselves in seventh spot. Manchester City, meanwhile, are atop the standings and look favorites to win the title.

Becker has been a devoted supporter of Klopp and Liverpool for several years. He once disclosed that the German manager tried to pay him a visit while he was serving time in a UK prison for bankruptcy fraud.

Liverpool are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand. The Reds look likely to miss the UEFA Champions League next season but will hope to make it to the Europa League at least.

