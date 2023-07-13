"Can you please stop copying me" - Ons Jabeur jokes with Novak Djokovic over their similar routines while playing at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur has jokingly asked Novak Djokovic to cease imitating her after discovering the duo's strikingly similar routines during their Wimbledon matches.

On Tuesday, Djokovic emerged victorious in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, defeating Andrey Rublev, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. The win not only propelled the former World No. 1 closer to his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title but also extended his remarkable winning streak to 33 matches at the grasscourt Major.

Jabeur, meanwhile, defeated Rybakina, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, on Wednesday to secure a spot in the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the third time in her career. Despite initially trailing by a set and being tied at 4-4 in the second set, the Tunisian won eight out of the following nine games to defeat the defending champion.

After the match, Ons Jabeur took to social media to share pictures of herself and Novak Djokovic, both engaging in a strikingly similar routine of touching the grass during their Wimbledon matches. She jokingly requested the Serb to refrain from imitating her.

"@DjokerNole can you please stop copying me," Jabeur tweeted.

Ons Jabeur becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to reach consecutive Wimbledon semifinals

Ons Jabeur defeated defending champion Elena Rybakina to become the first woman since Serena Williams (2018 and 2019) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for two consecutive years.

The Twitter handle OptaAce confirmed the milestone with a tweet that read:

"Ons Jabeur is the first player to reach the semi-finals in consecutive editions of the Championships since Serena Williams (2018-2019). Repeat."

#Wimbledon | @WTA 2 - Ons Jabeur is the first player to reach the semi-finals in consecutive editions of the Championships since Serena Williams (2018-2019). Repeat. @WTA _insider

Jabeur delivered an outstanding performance against Rybakina. She bounced back after losing the first set and raised her gameplay to a whole new level, tactically taking calculated risks that ultimately paid off.

Earlier in the match, Elena Rybakina took the lead by breaking Jabeur's serve in the fourth game of the first set. However, Jabeur remained composed and quickly regained control, leading 6-5. Despite missing a set point, Rybakina managed to secure the first set.

The second set presented challenges for both players, but it was Jabeur who ultimately prevailed as the Kazakh struggled in the 10th game.

In the decisive set, Jabeur swiftly pulled ahead with a 3-0 lead, fending off two break points and extending her lead to 4-1. With another break, she sealed the match with a triumphant serve.

Ons Jabeur will take Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday.

Sabalenka currently holds a 3-1 advantage over the Tunisian in their head-to-head matches. Their most recent clash took place at the 2022 WTA Finals, where Sabalenka emerged victorious in three sets.

