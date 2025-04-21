Carlos Alcaraz forced to feel "embarrassed" after one "disgraceful" gesture from Barcelona Open, claim fans

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a heartbreaking loss to Holger Rune in the 2025 Barcelona Open final. In addition to the disappointment of his defeat, tennis fans felt the Spaniard was put in a humiliating position during the trophy presentation.

Having triumphed at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz was aiming to extend his winning streak at the ATP 500 event. However, Rune's remarkable performance as well as his own injury issues prevented the World No. 3 from emerging victorious in the final, allowing the Dane to claim a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory.

Following the match, a fan pointed out the dramatic and "silly" difference in the sizes of the trophies given to Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz.

"The difference in the trophy sizes is just silly as hell," the fan posted.

Several fans called out the Barcelona Open for the "disgraceful" move, with some claiming that the trophy size was meant to "embarrass" the runner-up.

"That is low-key disgraceful. They should do a large plate or vase or something. The barbie trophy, the mascot, the 2 singers…. I love Carlos and Holger but I hated Barcelona," one fan posted.

"They must want an embarrassed runner up...that's crazy," another fan chimed in.

"Humiliating for the runner-up," a fan wrote.

"omg???? this is embarrassing. Why not replacing it either a plate or something, like what were they thinking???😃," said another.

Fans continued to criticize the tournament organizers over the size of the Spaniard's trophy, while others also complained about the musical performance that took place before the presentation.

"They’re so wrong for this 😭😭😭😭," one fan commented.

"Also the singers!!! never thought Barcelona would be like this. It was a comedy," a fan remarked.

"They spent all the budget on the concert and gave alchy this make a wish tinpot," said yet another.

Apart from the size of his runner-up trophy, Carlos Alcaraz also drew attention for breaking down in tears after his loss to Holger Rune in the final.

"I’m really happy to see us in this position" - Carlos Alcaraz sends endearing message to Holger Rune after Barcelona Open final loss

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune - Source: Getty

Despite his loss, Carlos Alcaraz graciously congratulated Holger Rune on his triumph at the ATP 500 event. During the trophy presentation, the Spaniard praised Rune for making a stellar comeback in Barcelona after he was forced to retire from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz also expressed happiness about sharing the stage with the Dane, as he reflected on their progress since competing against each other as children.

"Congratulations Holger on an amazing week. Coming from Monte-Carlo, [where] you had to retire. Coming here and showing a great effort to make the people enjoy watching tennis, I appreciate that. We’ve been seeing each other since [we were] 12 years old. Time flies. I’m really happy to see us in this position, how far we’ve [come]. Keep going," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will both be back in action at the 2025 Madrid Open to battle it out for the ATP Masters 1000 title. The men's draw for the tournament will be released on April 21.

