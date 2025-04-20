WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz breaks down in tears after heartbreaking Barcelona Open final loss to Holger Rune

Carlos Alcaraz broke down into tears after his heartbreaking loss at the Barcelona Open against Holger Rune. The final round of this match was held on April 20, 2025.

Alcaraz produced stellar performances in the tournament, having toppled top-notch players, such as Ethan Quinn, Alex de Minaur, Arthur Fils, and others, to reach the finals of the event. However, in the last round, he fell short of claiming the title as Rune dominated the match with a score of 7(8)-6, 6-2.

Shortly after this match, one of the fans shared a video of Alcaraz on X, where the Spaniard was seen breaking down into tears because of the heartbreaking loss. The tweet read:

"Oh Carlos 🥺🥺"

On the other hand, in the post-match interview, Alcaraz's opponent, Rune, spoke about the former's performance and lauded his tennis skills. He revealed that he was a little stressed to compete against him; however, he eventually held his ground and dominated the match.

"It means the world, it was such a great match," Rune said (via The Express.co). "In the beginning, I was a little bit stressed, because Carlos obviously plays big-time tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm. After he broke me, I got more into the match and played my tennis. The first set was a big battle, it was super important to win it and gain the momentum. I’m so proud of myself."

Alcaraz further expressed his thoughts on the final and congratulated his opponent.

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about his match against Rune at the Barcelona Open final

Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball against Holger Rune in the Men's Singles Final match during Day Seven of the Barcelona Open - Source: Getty

In the post-match interview, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his match against Holger Rune at the Barcelona Open finals. He congratulated his opponent for the win and appreciated him for his efforts in this tournament after retiring early from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"Congratulations Holger on an amazing week. Coming from Monte-Carlo, you had to retire. Coming here and showing a great effort to make the people enjoy watching tennis, I appreciate that. We've been seeing each other since (we were) 12 years old, time flies. So I'm just really happy to see us in this position, and how far we've come together," said Carlos Alcaraz.

He further added:

"So I just want to say congratulations and keep going."

Ahead of the Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz won the Monte-Carlo Masters on April 13. He squared off against Lorenzo Musetti in the finals and defeated him with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0. Along with this, he also claimed the title of the ATP Rotterdam, where he bested Alex de Minaur in the finals with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

