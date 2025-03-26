Champagne to candlelight date: Ahead of Novak Djokovic clash, a look at Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana's birthday treat in Miami

Ahead of his clash with Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Miami Open, Sebastian Korda rang in his girlfriend Ivana’s birthday. The American’s partner was over the moon as the couple celebrated the special day together.

Korda, who made the Miami Open quarterfinals on his debut in 2021, advanced to the final eight for the second time on Tuesday, March 25. Seeded 24th, he beat Eliot Spizzirri and Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets before avenging his Indian Wells loss to Gael Monfils in a three-setter.

Sebastian Korda dedicated the win to his girlfriend Ivana Nedved, who turned 28 on Tuesday. The American penned a sweet message on the camera to let his admiration for her known.

"Happy birthday my love," he wrote, to his partner’s delight.

Nedved was ecstatic about his progress, revealing that the rain delay during his match against Monfils was “worth the wait.” With the win, Korda set up a clash with Novak Djokovic.

Ahead of the match on Wednesday, he and his girlfriend decided to unwind and continued her birthday celebrations. Nedved shared a couple of pictures from the date night, which featured champagne and a romantic candlelit setting. Also in view was the Miami skyline.

"Dinner for two," she wrote, adding cake and heart emojis.

Check the pictures below:

Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Ivana Nedved, a marketing graduate, is the daughter of former Czech soccer player and Juventus icon Pavel Nedved. In February this year, she and Korda celebrated their fourth anniversary.

Sebastian Korda pulled out of Miami Open doubles ahead of Novak Djokovic clash

Korda pictured at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda hasn’t had an ideal season so far. Weeks after winning his maiden ATP 500 title at the 2024 Citi Open, the American had to cut his campaign short to undergo elbow surgery. In the aftermath, he also pulled out of the first tournament of 2025 in Brisbane but started strong a week later, reaching the final of the Adelaide International.

Multiple withdrawals followed after Korda’s opening match loss in Marseille in February, with the player eventually staging a comeback at Indian Wells earlier this month. However, injury woes seem to have come back to haunt him yet again in Miami.

Although the player eked out a win against Gael Monfils in the fourth round, he seemed to pick up a wrist injury during the battle. This is not the first time that Sebastian Korda has suffered an injury to his wrist. He missed out on a considerable portion of the 2023 season due to a similar injury.

To prevent any adverse outcome this time, the 24-year-old pulled out of his Miami Open doubles quarterfinal with Jordan Thompson but decided to continue his semifinal bid in singles against Novak Djokovic.

"It’s pretty painful right now, but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. Just lot of work with my physio now and let’s see where tomorrow takes us," he said in his on-court interview.

Wednesday’s encounter marks Korda and Djokovic’s second meeting after the 2023 Adelaide International, where the youngster squandered a championship point to eventually lose the final in three sets.

