Sebastian Korda came mightily close to upsetting the legendary Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Adelaide International 1 on Sunday. Korda led by a set and held a match point in the second set but ultimately lost in three sets in a match that lasted over three hours.

The American pushed the Serb harder than anyone in Adelaide, and that includes the likes of Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev, both of whom fell in straight sets. He eventually lost 7-6 (8), 6-7 (3), 4-6 but earned the plaudits from countless fans and experts, and also from Novak Djokovic himself.

In his post-match press conference, the 22-year-old ranked his performance among his best of all time. He believes such a performance fills him with belief that he can go toe-to-toe with any player.

"Yeah, there were definitely times where I was playing really, really great. I wouldn't say it's the best I've ever played, but it's definitely up there," Korda said.

"I think it shows me that I definitely have the game to disrupt whoever's on the other side of the net. I take a lot of pride in that. I think going forward, it's just only going to help me to get these kind of experiences under my belt, even though it hurts. That's the way it is," he added.

Korda had stated ahead of his match against the Serb, that he felt he could take the game to the 21-time Major champion. When asked to comment on his analysis, the American pointed out how facing players like Nadal and Djokovic is a different ball game altogether but expressed confidence in his ability to take on such players.

"Yeah, it's one thing to kind of say before, another thing to kind of, like, really feel it on court. There have been times where I've been playing like Nadal at my first French Open, I believe I'm going to do well, but deep down inside you know you're playing the greatest of all time on that surface," the American said.

"I'm finally getting that feeling of I belong here, I belong to play with these guys. I think it only just gives me heaps of confidence going forward," he added.

The American stated that he has the tools to beat anyone on tour, and believes his parents Petr and Regina deserve credit for shaping him to become the player he is today.

"I definitely have the game for it (beating anyone on tour). I've got to thank my parents for that. But, yeah, I mean, I know what I'm capable of. Just waiting for my time," Korda stated.

"I believe in myself" - Sebastian Korda on his chances at the Australian Open 2023

Sebastian Korda celebrates a point at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Sebastian Korda will be seeded at the 2023 Australian Open after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament owing to injury. This will be the first time he will be seeded at the event in two main-draw appearances.

During his press conference, the young American expressed hope for his back-to-back final appearances in 2022 (in Gijon and Antwerp) to be a useful experience for the year's opening Slam.

"Yeah, it's different. Last year I would sometimes have a good week, follow it with not such a great week. Kind of getting some experience under my belt. Last year I went back-to-back finals in a row, so I think I learned a lot from that. Hopefully I can use that for the coming week," Sebastian Korda said.

"Obviously different tournament, a Grand Slam. I think I believe in myself. Going forward I think I can do really well here," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes