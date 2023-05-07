Chris Evert has reiterated her support for Prince Harry as he continues to receive criticism for his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to part ways with the British royal family.

On May 6, investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein took to social media and raised concerns over Prince Harry being subjected to large amounts of criticism by Americans for his decision to leave England. He questioned the possible reasons behind the uncalled-for attacks and invited people to share their opinions on the matter.

"I find it odd how so many Americans like to attack Prince Harry for leaving England and following his heart. It's called freedom. He married the woman he wanted to, he left the royal family, and came to America for what he sees as a better life for him and his family. What's wrong with that? Why all the hate? Why all the animosity? Is it racial? I truly want to hear opinions here," he tweeted.

Krassenstein's comments sparked a debate among Twitter users. Chris Evert too chimed in and showed her support for the Duke of Sussex. She urged people to empathize with his perspective and avoid making negative judgments about his decisions.

"Walk in his shoes…. Judgement is toxic. I’ve always felt for him, and rooted for him. I still do…," Evert commented.

"British tabloids very often do cross the lines of integrity" - Chris Evert concurs with Prince Harry's criticism of 'brutal' British media

Chris Evert shows support for Prince Harry

On March 29, Prince Harry called out the "unchecked power, influence and criminality" of the Associated Newspapers group in his lawsuit against the publisher for breach of privacy.

"I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated," Prince Harry said in his witness statement.

Chris Evert expressed her support for the Duke of Sussex's stance on the matter. She stated her belief that despite the presence of many excellent journalists in England, British tabloids have a tendency to behave unethically in their journalistic practices.

"There are many wonderful journalists in England, but I have to say, for the most part, the British tabloids very often are brutal and do cross the lines of integrity. I agree with Prince Harry on this one…," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert recently also shared her support for Andy Roddick after he was misquoted by a media outlet regarding his remarks on Carlos Alcaraz.

