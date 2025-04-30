"Coco Gauff didn’t give a sh*t" - Fans amused by 'fastest greet ever' between Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman & WTA star

Coco Gauff met Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, in Madrid, and fans were amused by the nature of their handshake. Some fans believed it was very short and lacked interest from both parties.

Ad

Shelton is enjoying the support of his NWSL star partner Rodman in Madrid as he continues playing the doubles after being ousted from singles. During a practice session, Shelton, who is known to be friendly with compatriot Gauff, introduced his new partner to the WTA star.

Ad

Trending

A video of the pair greeting each other was posted on Instagram. Fans joked that the pair was not interested in meeting each other, with some also alluding to previous rumors about Shelton and Gauff being involved romantically.

"Coco didn’t give a sh*t 🤣" one fan wrote.

"Lmaooo she shook her hand like an opponent at the net. 😂" another fan wrote.

"Obviously she’s not a big fan of Coco…maybe not a big fan of tennis…something’s not right 😂" a third fan wrote.

Ad

Here are a few more fan reactions to Coco Gauff meeting Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman.

"Trinity snatched Shelton from coco , that is why the short handshakes," one fan wrote.

"Lol fastest greet ever," another fan wrote.

"Unimpressed lol," yet another fan wrote.

Fan comments about Gauff meeting Rodman (Image: Instagram)

During the Australian Open in January, Americans Gauff, Shelton, and Chris Eubanks were on a night out in Melbourne. However, images of Shelton and Gauff together were put out to mislead people into thinking that they were a couple. Shelton even playfully called out paparazzi and the media for it, later.

Ad

In March, Shelton confirmed his relationship with Rodman after the pair created a frenzy among fans by posting cryptic TikTok videos. Gauff, who has regularly mentioned her boyfriend but never revealed his identity, had also reacted to the news about Shelton and Rodman.

Coco Gauff's excited reaction to Ben Shelton confirming his relationship with Trinity Rodman

Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff at the US Open 2023 - Source: Getty

In March, through a post on Instagram, Ben Shelton confirmed that he was romantically involved with Trinity Rodman. The ATP star posted a carousel of images on Instagram with the final image in the post being an elevator mirror selfie of the couple.

Ad

Ad

Many tennis stars reacted to the post.

"We gram now 👀 👀 👀 👀 ," Frances Tiafoe commented.

"hard launchhhhh !!" Coco Gauff wrote.

"HARDD LAUNCH!!!!!! 🚀 ," Sloane Stephens commented

Currently, Shelton and Gauff are competing at the Madrid Open. Shelton was ousted from the third round in the singles event but will play in the doubles second-round with his partner Rohan Bopanna. Meanwhile, Gauff will take on Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal on April 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More