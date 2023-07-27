Serena Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin has brushed off the possibility of him potentially joining Coco Gauff's coaching team, pointing to her already stellar set-up.

Having recently ended his coaching partnership with Karolina Pliskova, Bajin took to social media to wish the former World No. 1 luck for her campaign at the 2023 US Open and expressed hope for her to achieve her Grand Slam aspirations.

"Hey @KaPliskova thanks for giving it another go with me. Thank you for all the fun moments and memories created. All the best from me to you and good luck at the US Open. Hope you get your slam," Bajin tweeted.

He also welcomed suggestions from his followers regarding his next move.

"Let's see what's next for me. Any suggestions guys?" he added.

sascha Bajin @BigSascha 🏽 🏽 Let’s see what’s next for me 🤔 Any suggestions guys? Hey @KaPliskova thanks for giving it another go with me. Thank you for all the fun moments and memories created. All the best from me to you and good luck at the US Open. Hope you get your slam🏽 Let’s see what’s next for me 🤔 Any suggestions guys?

When a fan suggested that he join Gauff's team, Bajin asserted that the American was already in "great hands" with former Spanish player Pere Riba and Jarmere Jenkins (Serena Williams' former hitting partner) in her coaching team.

"She has a great team on the side with Pere Riba and Serena's former hitter. She's in great hands," he responded.

sascha Bajin @BigSascha @VenusGauff @KaPliskova @CocoGauff She has a great team on the side with Pere Riba and Serena’s former hitter. She’s in great hands

Gauff began training with Jenkins after ending her year-long partnership with Diego Moyana in April 2023. In the lead-up to Wimbledon 2023, she also added Pere Riba to her coaching team.

"Regarding coaching, it's just me and my dad, back with him" - Coco Gauff after split with Diego Moyana

Coco Gauff being advised by her father

In May, Coco Gauff addressed her split with Diego Moyana, revealing that it wasn't her decision to end the partnership. She disclosed that the split was motivated by some personal issues Moyana was dealing with.

"It wasn't really my decision. He was having some personal things going on, so he had to step down. So I wouldn't say it was something that I think both of us didn't want to happen because we did have such a good time together," Gauff said.

The World No. 7 also shared that her father, Corey Gauff, had taken over the role of her primary coach once again. While she had hoped to find a new coach prior to the clay season, the timing of Moyana's departure didn't allow her enough time to make a decision.

"Regarding coaching, right now it's just me and my dad, back with him (smiling). You know, I had the goal of maybe getting a coach before the clay season, but I feel like after Miami is when I found out from Diego, so I didn't have like that much time to decide," she added.

Earlier this month, Coco Gauff also confirmed that her father and Venus and Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, had held discussions about a potential partnership.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas